Agatha All Along’s Daughters of Liberty Teases a New MCU Team-Up

Who Are Marvel’s Daughters of Liberty?

Considering that Agatha has been around since the late 1600s, it’s no surprise that she caught the Daughters of Liberty’s attention. As well as being a real-life group of female freedom fighters, the Marvel Daughters of Liberty were first mentioned relatively recently in 2019’s Captain America (Vol. 9) #7. The Daughters of Light preceded the group in 18th Century Europe, but when that roster disbanded after its leader was beheaded, the Daughters of Liberty was eventually formed and once boasted Harriet Tubman among its members.

A mid-20th Century Daughters of Liberty came together when Alexa Volkoff recruited the resurrected Peggy Carter, with the team’s aim to stop the Super Soldier serum from getting into the wrong hands. Its modern iteration was formed when Captain America was framed for the murder of General Thaddeus Ross and had Sharon Carter at the helm. After Sharon Carter brought Misty Knight, Bobbi Morse (Mockingbird), and Ava Ayala (White Tiger) on board, the Daughters of Liberty grew to include everyone from Jessica Drew (Spider-Woman) to Gladiatrix.

Harkness herself has ties to the Daughters of Liberty in the comics by teaching them the ways of magic, and by the sounds of it, this saw her clash with them in the MCU. At current count, Daughters of Liberty members who we’ve met in the MCU include Peggy and Sharon Carter, Shuri, and Echo. There’s also the notable inclusion of Black Widow (although Scarlett Johansson seems done with the role) and Sue Storm, with Vanessa Kirby due to play the latter in 2025’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Simone Missick played Misty Knight in Luke Cage, Adrianne Palicki played Bobbi Morse in Agents of SHIELD, and Issa Rae voiced Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, although it’s unclear whether these characters will transfer into the mainline MCU.

Boasting some of the most powerful and influential women in Marvel Comics, the Daughters of Liberty would be a formidable force if they formed in the MCU. Although Harkness suggests that she defeated the team, this was likely only one version, meaning the Daughters of Liberty could again be forming in the shadows. There was once buzz about an all-female A-Force movie with everyone from Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) to Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). However, the negative backlash against female-first projects like She-Hulk and The Marvels might have ended those ambitions. It’s surely the same with the Daughters of Liberty, and despite whispers of a project focusing on them emerging in 2023, it was never confirmed or proven to be in active development.

With the constant Young Avengers teases, Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four, potential New Avengers, and the eventual arrival of the X-Men, the MCU has plenty of teams waiting in the wings. For an obscure team like the Daughters of Liberty, it seems the least likely inclusion at a time when the MCU is trying to tighten up its output and go for quality over quantity. Whether Agatha All Along’s Daughters of Liberty tease is just an Easter egg or something more, Harkness seems to be pretty at home with her current coven without having to find a new all-female team to join.