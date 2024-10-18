Agatha Harkness Is Now Canonically Dolly Parton’s Nemesis

In the MCU, however, Jolene is none other than Agatha Harkness herself. Sure, the Agatha we know doesn’t have “flaming locks of auburn hair” or “eyes of emerald green,” but she’s a witch who once possessed the Darkhold, I’m pretty sure she could change her hair and eye color if she really wanted to.

It’s really no surprise that Agatha would find a way to piss off Dolly Parton enough that she would write a song about her. Even though it seems like she still has some lingering feelings for Rio, Agatha isn’t above flirting and manipulation to get what she wants. Why she felt the need to get under Parton’s skin so deeply is still a big mystery, but we know that Agatha seems to enjoy creating chaos where she can.

Who knows, Dolly Parton could be a witch herself and this song is a way to somehow get back at Agatha. Parton doesn’t seem like the type of person to straight up curse someone, no matter how much she may despise them, but the lyrics and haunting melody of “Jolene” are scathing enough that hopefully Agatha got the message. As we saw in episode 4, music is a powerful conduit for magic, and there are few more powerful than Dolly Parton in that regard, in the real world or a fictional one.

There’s really no way that Agatha could have avoided hearing this song in the decades since it was first released, which makes this whole scenario even funnier. Just imagining Agatha in a store or in the car or literally anywhere in modern times hearing the song play and both loathing and reveling in the fact that she made herself a nemesis of Dolly Parton is enough to bring tears to my eyes.