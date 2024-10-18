Agatha All Along Episode 6 Makes Wanda’s End Even More Tragic

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is already a tragic end to Wanda’s story as-is. The nuance and care her character received in WandaVision is notably absent, and she’s portrayed as the absolute villain, cutthroat in her desire to reunite her family. After doing whatever it takes to find her children across the multiverse, the only logical end that this movie sees for her is for her to end her life to vanquish the evil of the Darkhold across the multiverse. But now that we know that Billy survived, and was so close to his mom, even for just a small amount of time, Wanda’s villain turn is all the more devastating.

This episode also reveals that the Avengers took some responsibility for the Hex, claiming it was a training exercise gone wrong. And yet, none of them bothered to check in on Wanda at all before Doctor Strange shows up asking for her help, as far as we know. It’s no wonder that the Darkhold was able to corrupt her so deeply. She was grieving not just one family, but two, all by herself in the middle of nowhere.

It would have been one thing if Multiverse of Madness happened because Wanda put a sigil on Billy while in the Hex, either on purpose or accidentally since she was still learning how witchcraft works, and then forgot, prompting her search across the Multiverse for her sons. It’s still tragic, but at least we would know that the sigil was there because she was so desperate to protect her boys, to hold onto hope that they would return to her, even as they were fading away from this world.

Lilia placing the sigil on him instead means that when Wanda presumably died, she truly thought her sons were lost to her forever. There was no version of Wanda in this universe that knew Billy survived, pre-sigil or post-sigil. Wanda sacrificed herself at Wundagore because she didn’t think she was worthy of their love anymore, in any universe.

Lilia’s powers are still a bit of a mystery. We know that she seems to slip in and out of time through her visions, sometimes becoming possessed by them, as we saw when she wrote the list of coven members for Agatha. While we still don’t know why she was driven to mark Billy with the sigil, it adds a whole new layer to his story.