Ultron’s Return in Marvel’s Vision Series Could Have Big MCU Implications

Somehow, Ultron has returned to the MCU. According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Spader is set to reprise his role as the villain from Avengers: Age of Ultron in the upcoming untitled Vision spinoff series.

This series, helmed by Picard showrunner Terry Matalas, is reportedly intended to be the final part of a WandaVision trilogy, with Agatha All Along as the next installment. WandaVision already saw Vision (Paul Bettany), or at least another version of him, brought back to life physically by S.W.O.R.D. and emotionally by Wanda’s (Elizabeth Olsen) grief and the power of the Mind Stone they both share. It’s still not quite clear how much of the original Vision still resides in this new stark white body, but that seems like part of what this new series is going to explore. What Ultron’s role in this journey will be, however, is still unclear.

Ultron, at least the original version of him, is thought to be long dead after the events of Age of Ultron. But, at the same time, it’s not like Ultron is a living-breathing organism. He’s A.I., which means there’s a chance that despite the Avenger’s best efforts, a tiny thread of him managed to lie dormant all of these years, growing in power, and waiting to strike. Vision was originally meant to be Ultron’s body after all. Between Vision’s current identity crisis and the lack of a true Mind Stone to keep him away, Ultron could be looking for a way to regain control over what was once his.

There’s also a chance that this isn’t even the original Ultron either. We’ve already seen other versions of him in the multiverse through What If…?. With all of the multiversal incursions that have been happening in this phase of the MCU, it’s not entirely unlikely that a piece of another Ultron could have slipped through into the MCU proper.