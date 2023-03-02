5 Things 1923 Season 2 Must Avoid

In the meantime, by only the third episode, audiences lost the opportunity to see Ford in action. This may be a result of the Ford television renaissance of late, and perhaps it was a conflict with his shooting schedule, which has been consistently busier in the past couple of years than usual, but to almost literally shelve a legend like Ford by having him bed-ridden is an absolute waste.

The other side of that coin came when Jacob, who miraculously survived, finally made it to his feet, and started to resume his duties as head of the family, and Commissioner of the newly formed Livestock Agency. When this was the case in the latter few episodes of the season, it was Mirren’s turn to somewhat take a back seat. When you have two preeminent talents such as Ford and Mirren, it’s a shame for either of them to retreat back to the shadows, especially in the first season of a show. When the two shared screen time, which sadly was not all that often, as expected, they absolutely commanded the screen, and it easily became the highlight of that episode.

Weakening The Female Characters

Another side-effect of pushing Dame Helen to the back to allow Ford a little more of the limelight (and vice versa) is it weakens the character. Whoever is not in charge at the time automatically becomes a little more diminutive, which is not what audiences want to see from the heads of the family.

Specifically, when Cara wasn’t taking charge, or acting in Jacob’s stay, she was quickly reduced to a worrisome housemarm. This is not only uncharacteristic of the generations of Dutton women that Taylor Sheridan has created, but of Cara herself. In the very first episodes, we see her take control of the violence which surrounds her family, to deadly results. A shotgun-wielding Cara takes out one of the attackers who shot Jacob and her nephew in the exact method we would expect from a Dutton woman.

Couple that with her easily stepping into a “man’s world” by speaking on behalf of Jacob and the Livestock Commission, and Cara proves time and time again that Dutton women are simply built differently. Yet, as mentioned, in later episodes she is reduced to a helpless shadow of that early character. When Jacob returns to the land of the living, there is scene after scene of Cara merely sitting at home, waiting, worrying and journaling her emotional experiences. She even shares that technique with her niece-in-law, Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph), and together, the two even bake a cake.

Perhaps it’s more indicative of the time period, but considering Sheridan has already given audiences 1883, he already established that Dutton women have never cared about gender conformity or what is expected of them. It is a core value fans have come to love about any woman who is a part of this family.