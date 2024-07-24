The Reality of a 1990s Childhood? Watching Pugwall With the Curtains Drawn

Parental guilt springs from an inexhaustible source. Even if your kids go to sleep every night safe, clean and fed, there’s still plenty to beat yourself up about. Are they creative enough? Excelling enough? Getting enough Vitamin D to stop their bones from crumbling like Oxo Cubes and their adult teeth from coming in like a splayed hand of playing cards?

Are you, in short, doing everything you can to give them The Best Possible Childhood?

In online parenting circles, The Best Possible Childhood has recently had a rebrand. Bloggers have looked with concern at the device-blue light illuminating the faces of kids who hiss like a pointy-toothed Bilbo Baggins hissing for the One True Ring whenever an attempt is made to separate them from their phone. They’ve decided that what today’s kids need is what they had: the 1990s.

In an act of collective amnesia, or perhaps having confused children for cattle, the new wisdom has declared the 90s a golden age of meadow-romping and rockpool dipping for kids. Building dens! Riding bikes! Catching fireflies in jars, taking your Tamagotchi to the beach, and playing impromptu games of rounders with the kids on your cul de sac! Learning the dance moves to Whigfield’s “Saturday Night” and performing them unselfconsciously in a shell suit for fun, not digital likes. In other words: halcyon days.