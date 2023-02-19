1923 Episode 7 Review: The Rule of Five Hundred

The first moment of “The Rule of Five Hundred” that audiences can relish is when justice is served to Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn). Creighton has become quite accustomed to his new way of life within the home given to him by Whitfield (Timothy Dalton). He dons a silk robe, takes a cigar from a box on the kitchen counter, and grabs a bottle of champagne as he makes his way upstairs to his bedroom where two prostitutes seem fairly comfortable as well. Just as Creighton begins to enjoy himself, he receives a rude awakening at the front door. Sheriff McDowell (Robert Patrick) places him under arrest, but before they drag him away, a strong Jacob shocks Creighton and shows he survived the attempt on his life at the hands of Creighton.

While there is some satisfaction in seeing Creighton torn away from his debaucherous paradise, and eventually in striped pajamas when he is later seen in jail, the opening teaser of the episode is indicative of that aforementioned approach taken by Sheridan this entire series. He might give audiences what they want… kind of… but not necessarily in the way they want.

Instead of the standoff between the Dutton posse and Creighton’s army of hired goons, this episode gives us more build up. Perhaps it will make the inevitable face off that much more satisfying, and clearly that’s what Sheridan is hoping for. Another purpose it serves is we are introduced to Chadwick Benton (Currie Graham), another antagonist with an easily punchable face. The smarmy worm visits Creighton in prison where he guarantees the Scotsman he will be released soon.

As Benton hops into Whitfield’s car, he tells the equally smarmy Englishman about the two prostitutes still in Creighton’s house. Surprisingly, Whitfield tells Benton he will take care of it. When Whitfield arrives at the house, the two women of ill-repute still loiter, and still look fairly comfortable. At this point, Whitfield begins using that million-dollar voice of his to seduce the two women into staying and playing a violent “game,” as one prostitute abuses the other with Whitfield’s belt.

This particular scene is a welcome shock to the system, and something that has been sorely missed in 1923. Much like the early episodes of Yellowstone, there was a visceral violence to it, but the catch is, it is also easy to question how much it was truly needed.

In our review of episode five, it was mentioned how Dalton’s Whitfield is approaching the status of a caricature instead of being a genuine threat. This is another tool within the Sheridan kit that is used quite often, and oftentimes it’s used to great success. The antagonists are typically as subtle as the Yellowstone world – matching the drama and violence of this fictionalized Montana.