1923 Episode 4 Review: War and the Turquoise Tide

Regardless of the impact it has on the audience, we see that impact on the Dutton family almost immediately in this episode, as Cara (Helen Mirren) is cleaning the bloody aftermath of the multiple surgeries performed in the Yellowstone kitchen. As she does, trusted right-hand-man, Zane (Brian Geraghty) comes in to offer to help. Right there and then, Cara devises a plan – no one must know how close to death Jacob is, and that they must send for Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) immediately, regardless of how long it will take to get ahold of him in the depths of Africa.

As we cut to the continuing sexual escapades of Spencer and his new bride, Alex (Julia Schlaepfer), we discover the two enjoying the solitude of an African beach, wading in the title turquoise tide. Sheridan has the two lovers wade in the tides and bide their time, as sadly, the scenes between Spencer and Alex don’t necessarily add much to this episode. At this specific junction, fans are merely waiting for Spencer to read the letter from his Aunt Cara and get home so he can exact revenge to satiate our bloodlust.

There are some memorable bits to these cut away scenes, including one of Sheridan’s most memorable lines in recent memory, as Spencer describes war to Alex as “if insanity were a thing you could touch”. Sheridan has saved many of his poetic speeches for Spencer’s older sister, Elsa’s narration, executed beautifully by Isabel May, so it was a sweet touch to think that this poetry could run in the family. Yet the bumper-sticker worthy quotations, romantic bathing in the turquoise tide and exhibitive sexual exploits are simply leading to the moment where Alex reads the letter Cara gave to Zane. When they finally do read it, there is the reveal that it was in fact three months later than the events we see happening in Montana.

Again, however, this moment was merely attempting to be more impactful than it actually was. Yes, this tiny cliffhanger is a good time to have a short hiatus from the show, as the network is not releasing new episodes until early February at this point. During this break, fans can ruminate and hypothesize what is going to be left of the Duttons and the ranch when Spencer arrives, but ultimately, as stated – don’t we already know? Even if the war Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) has waged against the Duttons has all but decimated the family ranks when Spencer comes home, we know they’re going to be just fine eventually.

In actuality, the episode wasn’t really about Spencer. It was once again, and rightfully, focussed on Dame Helen Mirren. The strength of the show, and the strong start it got off to, was all because of Mirren, and from the very first episode, she established that 1923 was much her show. Mirren commands the screen within seconds of her arrival in “War and the Turquoise Tide” – screaming into the Montana plains, emptying her tank of pain before immediately regaining her composure. It quickly reminded fans what the Dutton women are all about. They too share the family’s darkness, they share in that fierce anger that lives within them all, and yet, they maintain control and get stuff done.

What this means for Cara, is she steps into Jacob’s role as Head of the Livestock Commision. She deftly forges Jacob’s signature on a document saying that the Commision can now create its own law-enforcement faction, to enact the justice needed to bring down the cattle thieves and murderers who pillage the land and their fellow ranchers. This naturally confuses and upsets Creighton, as the snake-like Scotsman knows that Jacob is likely dead, and a heated exchange between Cara and Creighton sets up the next stage of the war.