Even Yorgos Lanthimos is Burned Out on Yorgos Lanthimos Movies

We here at Den of Geek love Yorgos Lanthimos. We’ve praised the unique use of language in his breakout Dogtooth. We gave four and a half stars to his period piece The Favourite. Heck, even our two-star review of Kinds of Kindness showed respect for making something so off-putting. But there’s no question that Yorgos Lanthimos can be a lot, and after making Poor Things, Kinds of Kindness, and now Bugonia in the span of two years, even he’s burned out.

When asked by Collider about his breakneck output, the Greek filmmaker admitted that he “can’t keep doing that anymore,” and called his current pace “a big mistake.” He continued, laying out his plan for the foreseeable future.

“I’m going to take a little break,” he revealed. “I decide which film to make every time a script is ready, so when it is ready, and we’ve been working on something for such a long time, it just feels like a shame to just leave it there and wait. So, I kind of forced myself, almost, to try and find the time to do it immediately after I finished something. Like we shot Kinds of Kindness during that very long period of VFX on Poor Things, so I felt that I needed to do something during that time. Then, Bugonia, I had read three years before, and we worked with Will a little bit on the script, so it felt ready, and we just wanted to go out and make it. So, you find the will and the strength, but at some point, it runs out. We’re at that point.”

It’s easy to understand why Lanthimos would be so reluctant to slow down. He has been making features since 2001, and though he drew attention from English-speakers with his third film Dogtooth, reception to his work has been uneven at best. For every buzzy movie like Dogtooth, The Lobster, or Poor Things, there’s one that just hits the audience the wrong way, such as Alps or Kinds of Kindness.