Conspiracy Theory Website for Bugonia Calls Back to a Different Time on the Internet

The trailer for the upcoming Yorgos Lanthimos movie, Bugonia, situates itself firmly in the present, as it features pharma CEO Michelle Fuller (Emma Stone) singing along with Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” But a promotional website for the movie is a true blast from the past.

Navigate over to Human Resistance HQ and you’ll find a site that is apparently the work of Teddy, a conspiracy theory addict played by Jesse Plemons in the film. There you’ll be greeted not by modern website design (nor, blessedly, with ads for credit cards or sports gambling). Instead you’ll see mostly black space, basic fonts, and a janky comment field.

The Human Resistance HQ is right out of an earlier era of the internet, and not just in terms of movie marketing. Studios have been using the internet to advertise since 1994’s Stargate, and has sometimes created some pretty impressive experiences. Fans of The Batman, who do in the Penguin’s words “habla Español,” can check out https://www.rataalada.com to contact the Riddler. If the giant locusts in Jurassic World: Dominion left you disappointed, you can go to https://www.dinotracker.com to see where the dinosaurs were while that movie was wasting your time.

But as fun as these throwbacks are, this new Bugonia oddity very much remind us of a different time in the internet, back when the web was more of a free for all and not homogenized. Sure that meant surfers saw a lot of “under construction” sprites and had to navigate through so many frames. But it also meant that we got lots of weird and wonderful things, especially when it came to movies. Take, for example, the original website for The Blair Witch Project (now available only through Internet Archive). The sparse site, consisting mostly of a black background and a few links highlighted in white, provides information about the myth of the witch and the ill-fated filmmakers. It reinforces the play between fact and fiction that makes the movie so powerful, and caused more than a few folks to believe the horror flick was a real doomed documentary.