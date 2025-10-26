Bugonia Ending Explained

Perhaps it was also implemented as some final morality test to see whether we are worth saving. But in the biggest twist of the movie, it turns out Teddy’s one mistake is not realizing that Michelle herself is the actual Andromedan empress, as opposed to merely another servant or herald for the intergalactic empire. And her haphazard wardrobe-teleporter really is controlled by a retro, 2000s-era calculator, sending her back among the stars.

From her mothership, the empress passes final judgment on Earth. Whether out of disgust for how Teddy treated her and others of her retinue, whom she found dissected in his basement, or simply aggrieved that humans have achieved the ability to see through her machinations and manipulations, she reaches an irreversible conclusion about the human race. A switch is flipped, and the world stops with humanity dying in the throes of everyday living, whether that’s mowing the lawn, eating breakfast, or having sex. It. All. Just. Ends.

But What Does It Mean?

The above summarizes the utter lunacy of Bugonia’s concluding narrative, however the reason it lingers in the mind is because it exists as more than just a “gotcha” twist. While the reversal where the “crazy man” turns out to be right is a familiar conceit in genre storytelling—it is in fact the same rough ending of the South Korean film on which Bugonia is based, Save the Green Planet!—the eerie beauty and tranquility of a world filled with dead humans, but living animals, invites the audience to interrogate everything which came beforehand.

On a base level, there is the bleakest of bitter class ironies to take from this conclusion. While audience sympathy is likely to immediately transfer to Michelle at the beginning of the movie when she awakens in a dingy basement with two seeming lunatics keeping her prisoner and calling her an alien, the more we learn about Teddy’s tragic backstory, the more audience allegiances are likely to waver, if not outright transfer.

As we eventually learn, Michelle Fuller was not only targeted because she was a nearby wealthy executive with a high hair density. She also was the leader of the company which used an experimental new gene therapy ostensibly to treat the virus killing Teddy’s beloved mother. Instead it trapped her in a chemically induced coma from which she would never awaken. In the aftermath, Michelle’s Auxolith conglomerate apparently gave Teddy enough money to pay some bills and to keep his mother’s home. Yet it was not even enough for the sad sack to be able to quit his dead-end job in Auxolith’s packing room.

It was blood money paid to make him go away and to hide corporate malfeasance and misdeeds behind publicity platitudes about “learning from our mistakes,” and probably a handful of legally binding NDAs.