DGA and SAG Nominations Shift Oscars 2025 Race

What’s interesting, though, is that the other perceived frontrunner, and the movie that the Golden Globes called the “Best Picture – Drama,” was snubbed by the SAGs for its Best Ensemble/Picture prize. In fact, Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist was barely recognized for its ambitions by the acting guild, which also snubbed Guy Pearce in the Best Supporting Actor category and Felicity Jones in the Best Supporting Actress category. The only SAG nomination the film received was Adrien Brody for Best Actor—an award he won at the Globes.

Meanwhile James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, over-performed beyond the expectations of some prognosticators, earning a best ensemble nomination from SAG and a best director nod from the DGA. Stars Timothée Chalamet, Monica Barbaro, and Edward Norton were also nominated in their respective categories by SAG. The actors guild also elevated Wicked with a nomination for their equivalent of Best Picture while also re-confirming the popularity of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s performances in that musical with Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress nominations, respectively. Noticeably absent in either guild’s Best Picture equivalent was a nomination for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two or some of the films a lot of folks were hoping to get into DGA’s directors shortlist SAG’s ensemble choices—say, for example, the fascinating cast of Sing Sing. Coralie Fargeat’s snubbing for Director at the DGAs for her work on The Substance marks another year where at least the DGA failed to nominate a woman for its top prize. We’ll see if the Academy follows suit in the Best Director category.

While most of the nominated movies mentioned above will probably be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars—which these days has a mandatory 10 slots open—the dynamics of who has momentum is constantly shifting. For starters, it would seem the actors guild is less won over by The Brutalist than critics, or for that matter directors. So it’s worth noting that actors make up the biggest branch of the Academy with about 1,200 members being thespians (or about 1/10th of all voters). Admittedly, plenty of films have won Best Picture at the Oscars and not Outstanding Cast at the SAGs, but seven of the last 10 movies to win the Best Picture Oscar were at least nominated in SAG’s best ensemble category. And the only time one of the Best Picture winners wasn’t in the last five years was when the largely (and intentionally) unprofessional, non-union cast of Nomadland was snubbed by SAG during the year of COVID.

While the DGA nomination for Corbet—an award we suspect he will win—speaks to how The Brutalist continues to appeal to filmmakers within the industry, its frontrunner status is far from guaranteed. Conversely, it would seem the industry thinks much more highly of A Complete Unknown than some critics, which might not be surprising since previous musical biopics like even the critically reviled Bohemian Rhapsody have ended up in the Oscars’ Best Picture category. However, Mangold getting a DGA nomination over the aforementioned Fargeat or, for that matter, Denis Villeneuve for Dune or RaMell Ross for Nickel Boys suggests all three films could be closer to the bubble of a Best Picture snubbing than some might like.

Outside of the top prize, it’s also worth noting that Angelina Jolie was noticeably snubbed from a Best Actress nomination by SAG after being also snubbed by the BAFTAs across the pond. Her chances of getting nominated by the Academy for Best Actress appear to be dwindling, just as Demi Moore’s are on a rapid ascent. A week ago, I wrote about how there was a chance Moore might be snubbed for Best Actress, but after a magnificent acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, following a surprise win no less, her Best Actress nomination appears secure.

Yet lest folks want to dub Moore a possible frontrunner, keep in mind that, again, The Substance was snubbed for SAG and the DGAs’ highest prize. Additionally, Margaret Qualley was also snubbed in the Best Supporting Actress category by the SAGs despite being considered likely to get in. It seems pretensions against the horror genre still run deep. Also instead of Qualley and Jones in Best Supporting Actress, we saw surprise nominations for Danielle Deadwyler in The Piano Lesson and Jamie Lee Curtis in The Last Showgirl. In fact, The Last Showgirl did remarkably well with the SAGs as Pamela Anderson also got into a surprise nomination for Best Actress, edging out not only Jolie but awards season royalty Nicole Kidman for her work in Babygirl. She also got in over Marianne Jean-Baptiste for a remarkable turn in Hard Truths.