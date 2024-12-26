Nosferatu: Willem Dafoe Is the Best Van Helsing We’ve Ever Had

Even Peter Cushing, who heretofore played the most compelling version of Van Helsing against Christopher Lee‘s Count Dracula for Hammer, sometimes lost his sense of kindness. Cushing’s dashing vampire hunter take on the Professor certainly had time for moments of empathy, as when he drapes a cloak over a child almost consumed by the vampiric Lucy (Carol Marsh) in 1958’s Horror of Dracula. But he stops Lucy not just by wielding a cross, but pressing it into her flesh, leaving a (really cool looking) burn on her forehead.

To be sure, all of these takes have validity and their charms. Heck, you can even make an argument for Hugh Jackman‘s huge action Van Helsing in the Stephen Sommers movie by that name or Mel Brooks‘s Borscht Belt joker in Dracula: Dead and Loving It. But only Dafoe grounds the character’s oddities in a deep love for humanity, making him the perfect counter to the Count and support to the story’s true hero, Mina/Ellen.

Van Helsing’s Humanitarian Soul

As in most versions of Dracula, Von Franz enters Nosferatu relatively late in the story, when a desperate Sievers turns to his old doctor. And, as in most versions, Nosferatu primes viewers to expect an idiosyncratic scientist, a feeling only heightened as we follow Sievers through a maze of stairs and streets into the Professor’s cramped and dusty room. Engrossed in a book on alchemy, Von Franz doesn’t even have time to look up at his visitors; he just barks “Go away!”

But as soon as Von Franz recognizes his old student, his demeanor changes and softens. He embraces the younger man, not even acknowledging the plumes of dust coming from his jacket. As Eggers recently told Den of Geek, he based Von Franz not just on Van Helsing, but the real life occultist Albin Grau, who truly believed in vampires and other supernatural forces.

More than just a different spin on a character portrayed by many different actors over more than a century, Dafoe’s humanist approach underscores a key element of the Dracula story. As much as Dracula is a sensual monster, and there is something seductive to his methods, he is fundamentally undead. Dracula steals life and returns a grotesque perversion of living, an unending existence based in servitude and insatiable hungers.

As Dracula’s counter, Van Helsing must be more human, in all of its varieties, which is exactly what Dafoe portrays as Von Franz. As a learned man in 19th century Germany, Von Franz respects reason and the new scientific arts, as demonstrated by his tools problem-solving process. But where so much of the Enlightenment dismissed the passions and beliefs as superstitions to be purged in favor of logic, Von Franz remembers that our feelings and faith are just as much of our human experience as our rational mind.