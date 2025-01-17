A Different Man Proves That Sebastian Stan Is Best When He’s Unlikable

Bucky’s Best When Bad

For most people, the name Sebastian Stan immediately calls to mind Bucky Barnes, his hardluck superhero in the MCU. Bucky entered the Marvel franchise as Steve Rogers’ big and strong best pal, a guy who seems to die heroically during World War II only to return in modern day as the unstoppable assassin called the Winter Soldier. As seen in Captain America: Civil War, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the upcoming Thunderbolts*, Bucky’s story has been one of tragedy and redemption.

Yet as popular as his character is, Stan has always seemed ill at ease in the role. He relies on a mop of shaggy long hair, its untamed tresses covering his eyes, to relate Bucky’s internal toil as the Winter Soldier. Bereft of that hairdo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Stan charms when he’s bantering with Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson. But as soon as the two get separated, and he must convey Bucky’s regret and tentative hopes for acceptance, Stan loses his way. He appears inert on screen, trying and failing to make a creased brow and glower compelling.

Popular as the part may be, Bucky hardly shows off Stan at his best. To best understand that, we can revisit Stan’s work from even before the MCU. The actor’s first break came playing rich kid Carter Baizen, an agent of chaos in the teen soap Gossip Girl; at the same time that he earned critical acclaim for his part as a jealous prince Jack Benjamin in the weird and wonderful Bible adaptation, Kings. Stan flounders when trying to portray a nice guy in the first half of Renny Harlin’s sublimely stupid The Covenant, but clicks into place when his character reveals his malevolent intentions in the film’s final act.

These non-Bucky parts set the stage for Stan’s best work, in movies such as I, Tonya and the horror dark comedy Fresh, and the miniseries Pam and Tommy. In I, Tonya, Stan seems to pull a reverse of Chris Evans’ transformation in Captain America, apparently shrinking to a reedy wisp of a man to portray Jeff Gillooly, the terrible boyfriend to Margot Robbie’s Tonya Harding. The effect comes less from any CGI wizardry and more from the attitude Stan infuses in the character. He feels like a person who weighs just over 100 pounds, and whose sense of inferiority makes him at once too aggressive and too resigned. He’s a bitter, hateful man with an insufficient mustache.

The horror film Fresh leans too far into ironic visuals and needle-drops to fully work, but Stan stands out as a man who literally preys on single women. In Fresh, Stan marshals his good looks and soft eyes to make his character Steve the type of guy who would attract women like protagonist Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones). He makes those same features into something menacing and nefarious when he reveals his true intentions and starts dissecting her for literal meat.

It’s easy to see why fans would clamor for Bucky over Gillooly or Steve, but he’s infinitely more engaged and interesting in the latter parts, even if the movies don’t always match his skill.