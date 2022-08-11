Why Star Trek 4 Still Hasn’t Happened

If Pine claims he has not heard anything further about this project, it’s going to be mighty difficult for production to begin by the end of the year as Paramount promised. It’s also unclear whether the studio will still be able to meet Pine’s reported $13 million quote for the picture (in addition to the other cast members), a sticking point that has derailed at least one version of Star Trek 4 in the past.

There is perhaps more Star Trek available now for fans than at any time previously in the franchise’s 56-year history. There are no less than five TV series currently streaming via Paramount+, with more potentially in development. Not all have met with the same degree of acclaim or success, but no one can argue that the Trek universe isn’t thriving on whatever smaller screen you watch it on.

But another bite of the theatrical apple – the first since 2016’s largely misconceived, mismarketed (but not that bad) Star Trek Beyond pretty much flopped at the box office – remains elusive. It’s not like they haven’t tried, though: a fourth picture starring the Kelvin cast was literally announced at the press junket for Beyond. But what has happened since? Here’s a, pardon the expression, timeline of Star Trek 4’s long and still unresolved journey.

The Return of Chris Hemsworth

This writer was at the press junket for Star Trek Beyond in 2016 when publicists for Paramount literally handed out a press release stating that a fourth film, featuring the return of Chris Hemsworth as Captain Kirk’s father (who, played by a then-unknown Hemsworth, died in the prologue of 2009’s Star Trek), was already in development with J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay penning the script.

Producer J.J. Abrams said at the time that all of the original cast would return with the tragic exception of Anton Yelchin (Chekov), who had passed away earlier that year. No director was announced and it wasn’t clear if Star Trek Beyond helmer Justin Lin would be offered the chair.

Little more was heard about this initial iteration of the project, until a report akin to the detonation of the Genesis device arrived in late 2017.