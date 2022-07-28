Deep Space Nine Comeback Could Solve a Big Star Trek Mystery

Here’s what this Deep Space Nine comeback in Lower Decks could mean for the Star Trek timeline:

What Happened to Mariner on Deep Space Nine?

This all sounds great for those craving more DS9 nostalgia. But in terms of the timeline and career of Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), the return to DS9 could be very helpful in answering several questions.

In the season 2 Lower Decks episode “We’ll Always Have Tom Paris,” Mariner made it clear that at some point in her Starfleet career, she was stationed on DS9, specifically between the years 2372 and 2375, because she mentions working with Worf. So, did Mariner also serve on the Defiant? Did she see action in the Dominion War? If so, a lot of Mariner’s angst in Lower Decks might become slightly more explicable. Although LDS is a comedy series first, it feels very possible returning to DS9 could help to really elucidate some of Mariner’s personal demons. Or, at the very least give us an idea of what she actually did on this famous space station.

So far, in Lower Decks, the only flashback we had to DS9 was when Mariner served on the USS Quito, a moment that also dealt with her trauma. As a running joke on the show, Mariner’s complicated and vague Starfleet career is certainly interesting, but what if it’s something deeper?

The trailer also gives us another fan favorite from the DS9–era, General Martok, the Klingon badass who basically adopted Worf, and fought side-by-side with Sisko.

The Status of Deep Space Nine in the 2380s

Because Lower Decks takes place between the end of Nemesis (2379) and the earliest flashbacks of Picard (2385), this gives us the opportunity to learn more about the status of various DS9-era characters. Yes, Prodigy has given us some clues about 2383-era Admiral Janeway, but it’s not like we know a ton about what Ezri Dax or Bashir or Kira is doing in this decade. While the various Star Trek novels have continued those stories within a kind of quasi-canonical framework, at this point we don’t really know who is in charge of DS9. The knee-jerk assumption is that Kira is in charge. But maybe not?