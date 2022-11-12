Who is Marvel’s New Black Panther in Wakanda Forever?

Shuri’s Roots in Black Panther Comics

While T’Challa has been around since first appearing in 1966’s Fantastic Four #52, Shuri is a relatively recent character, making her debut in 2005’s Black Panther #2. Created by Reginald Hudlin and John Romita Jr., Shuri was introduced as a jealous little sister, who wanted to challenge her brother for the title of Black Panther. When T’Challa is mortally wounded in an attack by a cabal of supervillains, which included Namor, Shuri gets the opportunity to become Black Panther. However, the goddess Bast rejects Shuri, stating that her jealousy makes her an unfit candidate.

Eventually, Shuri’s bravery during an attack by Killmonger persuades Bast, and she becomes the full Black Panther and eventually sovereign of Wakanda. Shuri presided over some of Wakanda’s most difficult periods, including the secret invasion of Skrulls, Namor’s flooding of Wakanda, and a rebellion prompted by Doctor Doom, allowing the Latverian ruler to seize the country’s Vibranium. Despite these challenges, Shuri proved herself to be an adept Black Panther, constantly saving her country when it needed her most.

Shuri’s Journey

As in the comics, the Shuri of the movies begins as a snotty kid sister and eventually becomes the Black Panther. But the MCU Shuri never finds an easy balance between her idiosyncrasies and the demands of tradition. Wakanda Forever opens on a black screen, allowing us to listen to Shuri pray to the goddess Bast, promising to believe in her if she heals T’Challa. From that point, we watch Shuri as she retreats from traditional life, preferring to work in her lab and allow her mother, Queen Ramonda, to rule. Even when Namor’s attack leaves Ramonda dead, Shuri insists on being Black Panther in her own way.

Instead of using natural heart-shaped herbs to gain the Panther powers, Shuri creates a synthetic herb, designed in part from a Talocan relic she received from her mother’s killer, Namor. Instead of participating in a religious ritual performed by spiritual leader Zuri, Shuri becomes the Panther when Nakia gives an impromptu recitation. Instead of being greeted by her ancestors in the Spiritual Realm, she meets Killmonger, her rebellious cousin. Although Shuri eventually rejects Killmonger’s advice and brokers a peace treaty with Namor instead of killing him, she clearly will not be the same leader as her brother.

Shuri and the Future of Wakanda

Without question, T’Challa was a revolutionary leader, a man who rejected the isolationist tendencies of his predecessors and opened Wakanda’s resources to the world. He forced Wakanda to reject the demands of tradition and find a new way. As the nation deals with both Western forces who covet their Vibranium and new threats such as Namor, Wakanda needs a hero with a unique perspective.

From her very first introduction, Shuri has proven that she has that perspective. Although she does at times scoff at tradition, her ability to create a new heart-shaped herb shows that she can move forward without forgetting about what came before. Furthermore, Shuri understands the rage that drove Killmonger and Namor, something that even her noble brother could not do.