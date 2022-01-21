How the MCU Made an Obscure Avengers Fighting Game Relevant

When you think of Marvel fighting games, your mind probably goes to Capcom’s library (everything from their initial X-Men game to the latest Marvel vs. Capcom crossover battle). Or maybe you think about the X-Men: Mutant Academy games Activision used to make. Perhaps the weird one-off that is Marvel Nemesis: Rise of the Imperfects (Johnny Ohm, we hardly knew ye). I highly doubt the first thing you think about is Avengers in Galactic Storm: a one-on-one fighter from Data East with CGI sprites based on a 1990s Avengers storyline that nobody ever talks about.

Now, many of you might remember Data East releasing Captain America and the Avengers back in 1991. The side-scrolling beat ‘em up isn’t the best in its genre, but it does holds up in how well it represents the Avengers. You have your choice between Captain America, Iron Man, Hawkeye, and Vision (white version) as you take on the Red Skull and such villains as Ultron, the Mandarin, and Crossbones. It’s 30 years old, but it feels timeless.

Today, I’m not talking about that Avengers game. I’m talking about Data East’s follow-up, 1995’s fighting game Avengers in Galactic Storm. Overshadowed by better games in its genre, Avengers in Galactic Storm never got its own home console port. It instead became an obscure footnote that did little to stand out. To its credit, it’s the first fighting game to have a team assist function (if you ignore King of Fighters ’94) The graphical style had sprites made from CGI renders that resembled Killer Instinct or Donkey Kong Country, but half as fluid and with less detail.

The game was based on the 1992 Avengers storyline Operation: Galactic Storm, which saw the Avengers defend Earth from a war between the Kree and the Shi’ar. Meanwhile, that same year, Capcom released Marvel Super Heroes: a fighting game based on the 1991 storyline Infinity Gauntlet. Considering Infinity Gauntlet is the basis for two of the biggest money-making movies of all time and Operation: Galactic Storm is the least memorable Marvel comic to be named after a real war, you can figure out who drew the small straw there.