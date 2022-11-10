Black Panther 2: What Marvel Movies Should You Watch to Get the Full Experience?

The original Black Panther movie was a game-changer for Marvel Studios and perhaps the superhero genre as a whole. Released in February and (at least in the the minds of some fans) in the shadow of what was the latest Avengers movie, it’s doubtful even Disney anticipated Black Panther to open north of $200 million or that it would go on to be the first superhero flick nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

Yet here we are in the shadow of a true, kingly MCU movie. Still, the road to its sequel has been long and marred by tragedy. We may never know exactly what director and co-writer Ryan Coogler had in mind in his initial drafts for what became Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but it obviously changed after the monumental loss of star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 at the age of only 43 after a long, private battle with cancer.

As a consequence, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever became as much a cinematic monument built to Boseman’s legacy as it is a continuation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s larger narrative. Even so, the movie finds grace while threading that needle between grief and celebration, reverie and looking toward the future. And, yes, it expects you to be familiar with Boseman’s King T’Challa and other elements in the larger MCU. So here’s what you need to have seen, or even rewatch, before sitting down in a theater for Black Panther 2…

Black Panther (2018)

Is it crucial to understand Black Panther 2? Of course!