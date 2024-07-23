Chris Hemsworth on Becoming Optimus Prime for Transformers One (Exclusive)

This being an origin story is what appealed to me. It isn’t a remake; it’s not a reimagining. It shows the early years of these characters, whom we only knew later in their lives. This film delves into friendships and relationships you have with people when you’re vulnerable and afraid. It talks about what bravery really means and how good and evil aren’t as simplistic as they might first appear. We make mistakes, and we learn from them. But ultimately, we are defined by the decisions that we make.

Orion Pax and D-16 are faced with the same conditions, but their opinions on certain things change drastically throughout the film. What I like about this version of Optimus Prime is there’s a brashness and recklessness to him that needs to be tempered. He’s exposed to things that make him question everything he believes in.

As audience members, we’ve become incredibly familiar with your face and voice. You’re super famous. But seriously, what’s interesting about a role like this is that we don’t see your face, and you have an American accent. Was it liberating to truly let the work stand on its own?

I’m comfortable with the transformative nature of acting—pun intended—and being able to wear a mask and play a character that’s really different as opposed to playing a character that’s more similar to me, which makes me self-conscious.

For Transformers One, you don’t see my face at all, which allowed me to not have to think about my physical presentation at all. In a sense, you have to do more work with your performance. The animators do a good job of filling in the gaps, but when I’m in the booth recording, it’s just me and my voice. I loved the creative adventure that it provided. And I loved having a second, third, fourth, fifth take as well. On film sets, you get to do reshoots occasionally. But with this movie, we got to do the entire film a few times. We got to test it with family and friends, to see what resonated, what worked, and what didn’t. It was really fulfilling and collaborative.

What can longtime fans expect from Transformers One?