Transformers Review: Rise of the Beasts Learned Some Lessons from Bumblebee & Michael Bay

When it comes to the Transformers franchise, one tends to grade on a curve: “Well, this one wasn’t as bad as Revenge of the Fallen…” or “That one was a little better than Age of Extinction…” When at least four of the seven films in a franchise are all but unwatchable, damning with low expectations is where we end up.

With the seventh and latest film, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, one might say, “Well, it wasn’t as good as Bumblebee…” but in this case, that doesn’t instantly spell doom. Rise of the Beasts is easily the best movie in the main narrative since the original Transformers in 2007, for which this acts as a prequel of sorts (as well as a sequel to Bumblebee—the series is circling back on itself!). And the lessons learned from the Bumblebee spinoff, the first film in the franchise not weighed down by the heavy directorial hand of Michael Bay and all that entails, have been largely applied here with fairly successful results. The plot is less convoluted and actually coherent, the main human characters are given agency and somewhat fleshed out (especially the female lead) and the action is given decent scope that can even be followed by the normal human eye most of the time.

Of course we’re still talking about a franchise inspired by a line of Hasbro toys that is dependent on scenes of vehicles turning into robots and smashing each other to pieces, so there is a limit to how high even this film can climb on the intelligence meter. But as a kid-friendly summer spectacle, it works to a large degree and is even engaging instead of flat-out, senses-and-brain-cells-numbing.

Director Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II) handles the action this time and proves himself capable of moving things along in an articulate, fast-paced fashion while allowing his small cast space to breathe as well. The plot this time (inspired by the Beast Wars storyline from the comics, TV shows, and video games, which won’t mean much to non-fans) centers on a MacGuffin called the Transwarp Key, which can open portals between different times and universes.