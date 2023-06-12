Why Are the Michael Bay Transformers Movies Still the Most Popular?

For the second Bay-less Transformers movie in a row, it would seem the giant robot franchise is struggling to stay relevant. And while Rise of the Beasts is better positioned to turn a profit than Bumblebee, especially because of how it’s performing internationally (China is not giving it the cold shoulder suffered by The Little Mermaid), its release between the rock and a hard place of superhero movies Across the Spider-Verse and The Flash almost guarantees it will be totally forgotten by the time Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny rolls around at the end of the month. This reality raises its own cold truth to consider: These movies were event films back when Michael Bay directed them, and to many moviegoers they’re far more skippable now that he is not. Why is that?

Despite the (mostly earned) scorn Bay has engendered from critics and journalists over the years, the filmmaker is as much an auteur as any who made the Faustian bargain of directing big, commercial, four-quadrant, blockbuster flicks. His aesthetics are unmistakable: the slick, glossy sheen of his actors being caught at the edge of perspiration in the magic glow of sunset; the fluid but disorienting spinning camera that glides around objectified stars and hapless extras; and an intentionally frenzied editing style that cultivates a relentless pace. Indeed, the average shot length of his summer blockbusters ranges between three and 3.4 seconds (when it comes to Transformers action sequences that tightens to between 0.2 and 1.1 seconds).

Bay’s most expensive films—the Transformers movies, Armageddon (1998), Bad Boys II (2003), and even Pearl Harbor (2001)—could be cynically described as the most operatic mash-up ever of Miller Lite and Victoria’s Secret TV commercials (Bay has a history of making both). Yet even if you wish to dismiss that mise en scène as trashy and vapid, there is an undeniable singularity to the style that very much lives up to the infamous term Bay coined to describe the editing of his action scenes. He’s “fucking the frame.”

As it turns out, there are many moviegoers who like watching the frame get fucked. And this hard truth, along with all the other sensibilities Bay is a master of exploiting, appealed to the veritable “dark flame in man” in a way that having a cartoon-accurate Optimus Prime punch a robo-gorilla simply cannot recreate.

In the case of Bay’s five Transformers films, their patented blend of rah-rah patriotism (some might say jingoism), mean-spirited humor (often at the expense of racial, ethnic, and physical stereotypes), and an overeagerness to stare at Megan Fox in short-shorts as she leans over a motorcycle, played like gangbusters during the tail-end of the Bush Years. Indeed, well into Obama’s first term as well, the initial three Transformers films were made in cooperation with the U.S. military, acting as the best Hollywood recruitment tools since Top Gun (1986). To be sure, the sordid image of troops running from giant robots in a Middle-Eastern desert played differently in 2007; as did when that was changed out for a North African one at the end of Revenge of the Fallen, and those same soldiers teamed up with the Autobots to obliterate the enemies in torrents of raining fire.

When Mark Wahlberg took over for Shia LaBeouf as the lead of the franchise in 2014’s Transformers: Age of Extinction, the U.S. military was notably no longer a partner on the film’s production—in fact during the second Obama administration, the American government became far more sinister and antagonistic within the Transformers flicks. But Wahlberg’s impossibly named Cade Yeager? He’s a good ol’ boy farmer from Texas who gives speeches about Texans needing to stand up to “the government” while a giant flag hangs from the top of his barn, framing his head in low close-ups like a halo. He also teams up with a rhapsodized Chinese government (who did partner with Bay and Paramount on Age of Extinction) to fight the bad bots.