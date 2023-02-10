Is Toy Story 5 a Good Idea?

Since that fateful decision, Pixar—and even Walt Disney Animation Studios—have become less averse to making sequels to their beloved classics. Indeed, if you look at the future slates of both animation studios owned by the Mouse House, it’s a veritable sea of sequels: Inside Out 2; Frozen III; Zootopia 2; and now Toy Story 5. Most of those films were announced by Iger this week in nearly the same breath it was revealed the company is laying off 7,000 employees.

In the modern Hollywood climate—which has been largely defined by Iger’s IP-obsession in the 2010s—sequels are inevitable. That doesn’t mean they have to be bad. Indeed, the Toy Story franchise is a testament to that, from Pixar refusing to allow Toy Story 2 to be direct-to-video schlock to the studio taking around 10 years for each of the successive follow-ups. And yet, every one of those add-ons attempted to do something few other sequels seriously consider in the modern Hollywood model: end things for good.

In the case of Toy Story 3, it’s with a finale that many fans still consider the true conclusion of a story that began in 1995 with a boy named Andy introducing his spaceman toy to his cowboy doll. By the time of the 2010 threequel, Andy had been aged up enough to be headed to college, and he had been given the impetus by his mother (and director and co-writer Lee Unkrich) to put childish things away. So he gives up his beloved spaceman and cowboy toys, passing Buzz Lightyear and Sheriff Woody on to a little girl named Bonnie. It was intended to be the end of a trilogy. Andy grows up, the toys fulfill their purpose, and they say goodbye to the child they helped raise.

It was an unexpectedly powerful ending, even for Pixar. And this isn’t just purely a millennial writer’s nostalgia talking. Toy Story 3 made such an impact that even the animation-averse Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences nominated Toy Story 3 for Best Picture at the Oscars. It was as satisfying a trilogy closer as any we’ve seen in this century. So when Toy Story 4 was announced in 2014, there were many skeptical commentators, not unlike myself right now. However, Toy Story 4 found a graceful way to continue a story that already concluded. If Toy Story 3 was the final chapter about these toys’ stories, Toy Story 4 was a sweet epilogue about the saga’s most central character: Woody the Cowboy.

With Woody reunited with Bo Peep (Annie Potts), Toy Story 4 became a metaphor about parents finding a new lease on life after their child has flown the coop. Woody was like a divorced dad whose kids have grown up, rekindling an old flame in his middle age. If Toy Story 3 ended Andy’s story with these toys, Toy Story 4 ended Woody’s, giving him closure as he decides to say goodbye to Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang seemingly forever.

And that isn’t just a personal interpretation. While speaking to the press in 2019, including Den of Geek, Tom Hanks recalled what it was like recording the final scene in the film, which was also his last day of work on Toy Story 4. In the sequence, Woody says farewell to Buzz and begins the final callback of “To infinity and beyond.”