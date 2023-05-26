Rise of the Beasts Expands the Transformers Movie Universe Beyond What We’ve Seen Before

This article appears in the new issue of DEN OF GEEK magazine. Get your copy here.

Steven Caple Jr. is known for grounded, character-focused stories about the sort of people you might run into every day, without a giant robot fight in sight. Films like The Land and A Different Tree. Even his most recent film, Creed II, only features fights on a decidedly human scale. But Paramount believed this made him the perfect name to take over the core Transformers franchise after Michael Bay’s departure.

“They wanted me to bring that grit and character from my dramas to make people feel for these robots but keep the action and adrenaline high,” Caple recalls.

More Than Meets the Eye

Caple was already a lifelong fan of the franchise, but unlike many fans, his love of Transformers began not with the toys but the animated 1986 movie.