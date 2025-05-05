Thunderbolts* Box Office Leaves Marvel in Ambiguous Position

Thunderbolts* is a good movie. Full stop. It is refreshing to be able to write that about an MCU effort considering the equivocations, debates, and second-guessing that has circled many recent Marvel projects like Captain America: Brave New World, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and The Marvels. By comparison, Jake Schreier’s Thundebolts* mostly stands on its own while also progressing the future of the MCU in genuinely exciting ways.

So what are we to make of this fairly well-received Marvel joint opening in the U.S. at an estimated $76 million, a respectable if muted-by-MCU-standards number? That figure is below all but one of the other Phase Five Marvel debuts (The Marvels, for the record), including February’s perceived disappointment Captain America: Brave New World, which debuted to $89 million in North America. Yet it is also a big step up from last summer’s disastrous start of the season when the supremely charming The Fall Guy outright flopped with a $28 million debut. Thunderbolts* also arrives with a solid CinemaScore of “A-” from polled audiences, suggesting that unlike other Phase Five movies, Thunderbolts* offered folks more of what they wanted to see.

The truth is the initial reception of Thunderbolts* is ambiguous and will surely be read as a glass half full or empty, depending on who is looking at it. But if the CinemaScore reflects genuinely positive word of mouth, it might yet prove a much needed step in the right direction ahead of the double-header that everything seems to be riding on: next year’s Avengers: Doomsday and 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars.

Indeed, $76 million in North America, as well as $162 million globally, is frustratingly opaque for a studio that used to launch May and summer moviegoing seasons with debuts like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s $118 million in 2023 or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ $187 million in the same weekend frame from a year earlier. Thunderbolts’ number is, again, well below the grim debut of Captain America: Brave New World. However, Cap 4, it should be noted, had extensive reshoots which likely ballooned its reported budget of $180 million. While there may have been some reshoots as well on Thunderbolts*, which is also officially priced at $180 million, one look at the finished film suggests it likely cost less than Brave New World—and that’s a good thing for Marvel.