The Wolf Man vs. Dracula: Inside an Unmade Universal Monsters Classic

“[The doctor] does not see the patient’s eyes slowly open,” wrote Schubert. “At first their expression is vague, uncomprehending. Then as they become accustomed to the light, they focus and shift to the doctor and slowly a look of cold hatred comes into them. In a voice that is barely audible, but filled with cold venom he says: … ‘You are a fool!’”

It is all very theatrical and part and parcel for Chaney. It also gives us confirmation that The Wolf Man vs. Dracula was written as a sequel to House of Frankenstein, not Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man. After all, Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man ended with Talbot’s furry alter-ego and the Monster washed away after the destruction of a dam. Conversely, House of Frankenstein is the one which concluded with the Wolf Man being gunned down by a “gypsy girl” who loved him (Anne Gwynne). She even wrapped her arms around him in her final breaths. Furthermore, the Wolf Man vs. Dracula script is dated May 29, 1944, the same month that House of Frankenstein wrapped production on the Universal backlot.

The importance of the chronology for when the movie would have been made will become clearer later, but in terms of the opening, it sets up a properly macabre introduction. Because after Talbot is brought back from the dead, the doctor leaves him alone with an intern who is ordered to concoct a sedative that will calm Talbot’s nerves. While it is brewing, old Larry simply asks when the next full moon is.

“I believe it’s full tonight,” the intern responds while craning his head toward the window. “You can’t see it at the moment — it’s behind a cloud.” In a beat Chaney would’ve known too well how to play, Talbot resigns himself to damnation, staring helplessly toward the window with tears in his eyes as the moonlight slowly drifts between the bars and a familiar transformation occurs… only this time we see it strictly from the intern’s point-of-view as he comes into the room, entwined between shadow and moonlight, to find something growling at him. It doesn’t end well for the white coat.

A True Wolf Man Sequel

If it wasn’t already clear from that protracted opening, The Wolf Man vs. Dracula was intended to place a lot more emphasis on the furry side of the equation. In Riley’s screenplay book, screenwriter Schubert is quoted as saying, “Lon Chaney Jr. was the big horror star at Universal at that time. Curt Siodmak wrote most of his films and the Wolfman character was his baby.”

While Siodmak did not have a hand in this unproduced script, nor any of the Wolf Man-adjacent films released after 1944, The Wolf Man vs. Dracula follows much the same structure of Siodmak’s Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man, a film very much favored toward Chaney’s strengths at playing the affable (and sometimes unintentionally predatory) yankee in a strange land—before like a doomed addict his vice consumes him again. As with Meets Frankenstein, vs. Dracula would be about Larry’s desire to find a new way to kill himself. And this time, that quest would bring him to the far flung reaches of Transylvania.