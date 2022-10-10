Ranking The Horror Movie Sequels That Sent Their Monsters To Space

5. Leprechaun 4: In Space

Like nearly every other movie on this list, Leprechaun 4: In Space takes its primary inspiration from Aliens, especially by featuring a group of knucklehead space marines. Fortunately, director Brian Trenchard-Smith gets added mileage by casting the great Miguel Nuñez Jr. and Full Metal Jacket alum Tim Colceri as part of the team. Throw in Guy Siner chewing scenery as what appears to be Werner Herzog playing Doctor Who villain Davros, and you get a surprisingly good time. Lep gets in some of his best kills in this entry, including emerging from a marine’s nether regions and flattening a guy’s head like a pancake.

But as impressive as the kills certainly are, none of them feel particularly “space-y”. Warwick Davis has his usual fun as the wisecracking Leprechaun and the space marines do sci-fi stuff on the ship. But the two don’t really feel connected, especially when a late transformation adds another monster to take the attention off of Lep. So while the effects are generally pretty great and the kills are a lot of fun, Leprechaun 4: In Space feels too much like a missed opportunity.

4. Hellraiser: Bloodline

Perhaps the most infamous of the movies on this list, Hellraiser: Bloodline does indeed involve cenobites in space. Leaving aside the fact that cenobites in space is an objectively awesome concept, that’s not really what Bloodline is. Instead, the movie takes place across three timelines, only one of which is on a space station in the 21st century. They follow Phillipe Lemarchand, the toy maker who invents the Lament Configuration in 1796 France, and two of his descendants (all played by Bruce Ramsay), the first in 1996 America and the other in 2127 outer space.

The last of the theatrical Hellraiser movies, Bloodline looks great, with striking blue gels and all the gore effects you want from the franchise. Despite the studio meddling that drove original director Kevin Yagher off the production, to be finished by Joe Chappelle and credited to Alan Smithee, the movie remains a great time. Ramsey may not be quite up to the task of playing three different characters, but Pinhead never disappoints and a baby Adam Scott shows up as a French libertine. But I have to put it near the middle of this list simply because the standout sequences take place in the present and the past, with the space setting largely used for a frame narrative.

3. Invasion of Astro-Monster

In the popular imagination, Godzilla is a giant green lizard who destroys Tokyo and also sometimes New York. Most casual fans think of Godzilla as cool, but not a good guy. But pretty quickly into the franchise, Godzilla – along with Rodan and Mothra – become heroes, protecting the Earth against other creatures, especially the alien monster King Ghidorah. That’s certainly the case for the sixth entry in the series, 1965’s Invasion of Astro-Monster. The movie follows a team of scientists who visit Planet X, which is being terrorized by “Monster Zero” – who we recognize as King Ghidorah. In exchange for the cure for cancer (!), the scientists teleport Godzilla and Rodan to Planet X to face their old foe once again.

Of course, Invasion of Astro-Monster is great. Original Godzilla director Ishirō Honda is back behind the camera, joined by Eiji Tsuburaya on special effects. The kaiju battles are fun, especially with Ghidorah’s new performer Susumu Utsumi giving the monster a more other-worldly feel than previous iterations. However, only part of Invasion of Astro-Monster takes place on another planet. As the title suggests, ​​the rest of the movie involves the citizens of Planet X controlling the three kaiju and sending them to attack Earth. Which is, of course, awesome, but not enough space action to merit a higher ranking on this list.