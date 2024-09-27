The Weirdest and Wildest Moments in Megalopolis

… And then, about halfway through Megalopolis, people stop talking about the satellite. The movie moves on to other ideas. Like we see pieces of the satellite hit parts of New Rome City, but we’re also told these are debris from the much larger satellite that… is never mentioned again. Nor is it ever commented upon whether the satellite debris that did crash into New Rome City killed anyone or created any lasting psychological damage to the city like the brief flirtation with 9/11 imagery would suggest.

Anyone wondering what happened to the rest of the satellite, or how the USSR still exists, or why it exists at all in a world in which New York is also Ancient Rome, needs to just accept it. No real explanation is forthcoming, but that’s a good lesson in how to watch Megalopolis. Every insane thing just happens, and then the movie goes swiftly on to its next insane plot point

Jon Voight’s… uh, “Arrow”

Jon Voight’s genitals are an important aspect of Megalopolis. Voight plays Hamilton Crassus III, Cesar’s uncle and the head of Crassus National Bank. Crassus has the funds to help Cesar achieve his plans for the Megalopolis, but the rich old man doubts his nephew.

Crassus doesn’t show quite the same level of discretion in his love life, as he becomes a target for the scheming financial reporter Wow Platinum (Aubrey Plaza). Cesar’s former mistress, Wow seduces Crassus in hopes of getting access to his fortune. She even marries the old dope.

The elderly Crassus boasts about his passion for Wow allows him to achieve erection at will. In one scene, Crassus gestures at the tent he’s pitching under a sheet and says, “What do you think of this boner I’ve got?” Soon after, he reveals his pride and joy to Wow, only to show that it’s actually a crossbow and arrow, which he uses to murder his pretend lover. He shoots her with a golden arrow in the heart and then proceeds to shoot her other lover, Shia LaBeouf’s Claudio, in the ass with another golden volley.

Every Single Thing That Wow Platinum Does

Wow Platinum’s death isn’t the only crazy thing involving her character, though. Without question, Aubrey Plaza understands the tone of the film better than anyone else, embracing the camp and stealing every scene.