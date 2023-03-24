Knock at the Cabin’s Most Important Twist and the Figure Eric Saw in the Mirror

This confession plays a pivitol role in Knock at the Cabin, the latest twisty film from director M. Night Shyamalan. As Andrew eventually realizes, Eric’s experience changes everything about their situation, making them not victims of a homophobic hate group, but part of a larger cosmic struggle.

We viewers are just as shocked as Andrew, filled with questions. What exactly did Eric see in the mirror? Did we see it as well? And what does that mean for the movie’s themes?

Knock at the Cabin vs The Cabin at the End of the World

On one hand, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if Eric did see something supernatural in the mirror. After all, Shyamalan has made his name telling stories with supernatural twists, which change everything that come before. That’s most clear in his breakout The Sixth Sense, in which Malcolm’s (Bruce Willis) condition explains the isolation he experienced throughout the movie. But a similar thing happens in Signs and Lady in the Water. Even when the twist involves a “scientific” or psychological revelation, such as Mr. Glass’s (Samuel L. Jackson) machinations in Unbreakable or Casey’s (Anya Taylor-Joy) scars in Split, they have an unreality that feels more like stuff of magic than a lab.

That tension between faith and fact drives much of Knock at the Cabin, as Leonard and his comrades insist that they’ve come to Eric and Andrew, not willingly, but driven by a mysterious force. Leonard explains that he and the others have never met one another, but they’ve been receiving visions instructing them to come to that cabin and make a demand of the family living there. But Andrew insists that the quartet are, at best, suffering a mass delusion and, at worst, a hate group intentionally targeting a gay couple.

In keeping things ambiguous, Shyamalan follows the source material, the novel The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul G. Tremblay. The novel leaves all possibilities open, up through the end of the story. In the climax of the novel, Wen is shot and killed while Eric and Andrew wrestle with Leonard for his gun. But because Wen did not choose to die, her death did not satisfy the demands of the universe or deity, and a sacrifice was still needed. The story closes with Andrew and Eric choosing not to sacrifice one another, leaving the cabin to face whatever is out there.

While it might be a stretch to say that the movie has a happy ending, it certainly makes things more literal. No, Wen does not die in Knock at the Cabin. Instead, Eric chooses to sacrifice himself, a decision he makes peacefully and full of love for his family. Of course, it happens while the world does indeed seem to be ending, with a horrific storm oncoming and planes falling out of the sky. After his death, Andrew and Wen drive away, learning from news reports that disasters seem to be averted and things are getting better. In short, the apocalypse was real, and Eric’s sacrifice prevented it.