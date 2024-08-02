The Pulpy B-Movie Shyamalan of Trap Is the Best M. Night Shyamalan

At his best, M. Night Shyamalan is a pulpy b-movie movie director first, and everything else builds from his ability to wring pathos from shocking tales and unrealistic material.

The Slop Sense

Ask most people what they remember about The Sixth Sense. Some will immediately recite the line “I see dead people,” while others will recall seeing the big twist for the first time. Everyone else will refer to two distinct scenes: Mischa Barton throwing up and the guy with the back of his head blown out.

Those scenes stick in our heads for good reason. Shyamalan crafts them for maximum effect, overriding even the rules established earlier in the film. The camera traces along the roof of Cole’s tent, once a pseudo-sanctuary that could not be violated by spirits, to reveal Barton’s character Kyra inside, seconds before she spews. Shyamalan holds for a moment once the gunshot wound teen arrives but adds a music sting right when he turns around, accentuating the jolt of the gore.

Even when not dealing with such icky material, Shyamalan still directed scare scenes for ultimate creepiness. The shot of an alien walking out from behind a wall remains the standout moment in Signs. traumatizing to an entire generation of young moviegoers in the early 2000s. Despite its dour tone, Unbreakable contained upsetting material about an infant born with every bone shattered. The Village features a monster lurking around its 17th century-style settlement, while a grassy beast slaughters a haughty movie critic in Lady in the Water.

It’s not just the blood and guts that define Shyamalan’s work during his first successful phase. It’s also their unabashed silliness, the goofy plot points that don’t fly in serious movies but make perfect sense in a b-picture. If water kills a type of alien, why would those aliens come to a planet that’s mostly water? By that same token, how in the world can a human being like David Dunn be allergic to water?

The secret to Shyamalan’s early period was his ability to present this goofy, trashy stuff with the precision of a master filmmaker and find notes of pathos within the story. Even when people sometimes rolled their eyes at the forced twists, the salty/sweet combination of trash and emotion brought them back for more.