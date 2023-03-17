And yet, despite all of this excess, The Apple remains a strangely conservative movie. It follows a sexist reading of the Genesis story, which presents Catherine Mary Stewart’s Eve analog Bibi as materialistic and shallow, easily seduced by the Satanic Mr. Boogalow (Vladek Sheybal), while George Gilmour’s Adam analog Alfie retains his integrity. Along the way, the movie suggests we should mistrust the government and the temptations of gender benders, running away until we can be raptured by God (or at least Joss Ackland’s mystical Mr. Topps). In fact, this mix of excessive exterior around a conservative core is perhaps the defining feature of the Cannon style. The Apple may not be Cannon’s best movie, but it is perhaps its most Cannon movie.

6. The Last American Virgin (1982)

The success of the Israeli coming-of-age movie Lemon Popsicle helped put producers Golan and Globus in the position to buy Cannon films and establish themselves as kings of 80s cinema, so it’s no surprise that they would want to revisit it when their reach in the U.S. expanded. The Last American Virgin more or less follows the same storyline as Lemon Popsicle, even as it excises the military plot and some of the goofier comedy. It also moves the story from the 1950s to the early 80s, allowing director Boaz Davidson (who also did Lemon Popsicle) to fill the soundtrack with pop hits.

Like most teen sex comedies of the era, The Last American Virgin has more than a few regrettable moments, as it focuses on a trio of horny teen boys (played by Lawrence Monoson, Steve Antin, and Joe Rubbo) in their quest for sex. But it does find some surprisingly tender moments, especially involving Diane Franklin’s Karen, who becomes the center of a rivalry between Monoson’s Gary and Antin’s Rick. Perhaps owing to Boaz’s lack of familiarity with American teens or just an inability to let get over his basest impulses, The Last American Virgin is filled with moments unlike those you’d see in any other movie in the genre. The abortion plot in the third act feels fresh and humane (until the camera leers at Franklin’s naked body, at least), while a penis-measuring contest in the first act is refreshingly devoid of the period’s constant homophobia (Monoson and Antin have since come out, which may have something to do with the scene’s lack of guile). It’s hard to call The Last American Virgin a good movie, but it remains an interesting mess and a key indicator of the Cannon style.

5. Cobra (1986)

For all of their wild content, Cannon movies tended to be politically conservative. Many of their best-known movies were about winning the Vietnam War, defeating evil communists, and restoring law and order against drugged-out hippies and also people who aren’t white. And no movie embodied this tendency better than Cobra. After stopping a gunman holding hostages in a supermarket by going in alone and blasting away, a by-the-book detective (played by Andrew Robinson, co-star of the original rogue cop movie Dirty Harry) angrily reminds Sylvester Stallone’s Marion Cobretti that even criminals have rights. “Where are his rights!?” demands Cobretti, revealing the dead body of a little boy.

It would be tempting to be offended by such a crass scene, but Cobra goes so far over the top that only the most devoted Infomaxx watcher would take it seriously. Directed by George P. Cosmatos (father of Mandy director Panos Cosmatos), Cobra seems to undercut Stallone’s insistence on his character’s unflappable cool and moral certitude. Cosmatos keeps in scenes of Cobretti eating pizza by donning leather gloves and cutting up slices with scissors, of Cobretti hassling Latino men just because they’re near him, and constantly chewing on a matchstick. It would take a wild set of villains to match Stallone’s strange energy, and Cobra delivers, pitting him against a mob of motiveless murders led by the “Night Slasher” (Brian Thompson). Cobra is the perfect slice of Cannon sleaze, even if weirdos want to see it as a reflection of our lived reality.

4. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 (1986)

Tobe Hooper didn’t want to make another Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The first one may have become a cultural sensation, but he didn’t want to repeat himself. Worse, people failed to see the humor in the first movie, which he considered to be a dark comedy. But when the first movies in his three-picture deal with Cannon flopped, Hooper bit the bullet and brought back the buzz. But this time, he was determined to make sure that everyone got the joke.



Even now, it’s hard to say if he was successful. Sure, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 has obvious jokes, like Dennis Hopper dual-wielding chainsaws as Lt. Lefty Enright and Jim Seidow’s ranting Cook. But it’s all so heightened and loud and unnerving that the humor feels somehow even more horrifying than the original. Everything from the production design, which transforms the Sawyer’s farmhouse into a skeleton-strewn underground labyrinth, to in-your-face performances from Bill Mosely as Leatherface’s brother Chop-Top and Caroline Williams as mad final girl Stretch. I don’t know if the end result is funny, exactly. But it is certainly in-your-face more than any other movie.