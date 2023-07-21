Barbie Cast: Who Plays Ruth, Sugar Daddy Ken, and All the Other Kens and Barbies?

America Ferrera is Gloria

Gloria is a Mattel employee in the Real World who finds Barbie and helps her on her journey. Gloria is played by America Ferrera, who has also starred in the TV shows Ugly Betty and Superstore as well as both movies in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants series. She has also lent her voice to the character Astrid in Dreamworks’ animated How to Train Your Dragon saga.

Kate McKinnon is Gymnast Barbie

Kate McKinnon is playing a well-played-with version of Gymnast Barbie. Her character poster says that she is “always in the splits” and she represents that one Barbie that everyone destroyed as a kid with doodles all over her face and her hair haphazardly cut. In this trailer, she can be seen offering Barbie advice as a Morpheus type character who is able to see more clearly how the world truly works both within and outside of Barbie Land. McKinnon is most known for her zany characters in Saturday Night Live, although she has also brought her comedic talents to movies like Ghostbusters and The Spy Who Dumped Me.

Issa Rae is President Barbie

Issa Rae’s Barbie is President of Barbie Land, though she still finds time to attend Barbie’s raging parties. You may recognize Rae as the creator and star of HBO’s Insecure, or from her roles in The Lovebirds and The Photograph. She is also the voice of Jessica Drew in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Will Ferrell is the CEO of Mattel

Will Ferrell plays the CEO of Mattel, who Barbie comes into contact with on her journey to the Real World. His character poster says to call him “mother,” so it’s no surprise he has a weird, possessive attitude toward Barbie. This isn’t the first time that Ferrell has played a CEO with villainous tendencies, having voiced President Business in the Lego Movie franchise. Ferrell is also known for his roles in movies like Elf, Anchorman, and Step Brothers. He recently starred alongside Ryan Reynolds in the Apple TV+ holiday movie Spirited.

Hari Nef is Doctor Barbie

Hari Nef’s Barbie is the Doctor of Barbie Land and the Barbie everyone goes to when they feel a little weird, or end up with flat feet like Margot Robbie’s Barbie does (the horror!). Nef recently appeared in HBO’s The Idol and Max’s Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That, though you may also recognize her from the Peacock original movie Meet Cute.

Alexandra Shipp is Writer Barbie

Alexandra Shipp plays Writer Barbie, who is a celebrated author in Barbie Land. Shipp is well known for playing a young Storm in X-Men: Apocalypse and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, although she also gained recognition for her role as Susan in tick, tick… BOOM!. You may also know her from the horror comedy Tragedy Girls.