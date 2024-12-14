The Phantom of the Opera vs. Wicked: A Comparison in Broadway Adaptations

But when Phantom of the Opera arrived in cinemas 20 years ago this month, it was received with a whimper and treated like an afterthought largely ignored by audiences and awards voters at the time. Conversely, Wicked’s popularity has never been bigger than when it grossed $450 million (and counting) in its first few weeks and became one of the possible frontrunners for Best Picture this awards season. What are the differences between these films that might explain the change in perception and reception, and what might it say about the state of the movie musical?

Emphasis on Casting

Perhaps the most striking difference between what were supposed to be two landmark adaptations of Broadway favorites is how they approached their casting. On paper, it would seem that director Joel Schumacher—who captained Webber’s Phantom of the Opera to the screen after more than a decade of discussing the project—took more risks. When Schumacher was caught in Webber’s orbit, POTO was still the hottest ticket on Broadway where star Michael Crawford had just won a Tony to accompany his Olivier for playing the self-described Angel of Music. Webber’s own wife at the time, Sarah Brightman, also originated the role of Christine in both London and New York.

Yet it was the end of Brightman and Webber’s marriage that caused Schumacher’s first stab at Phantom to be waylaid until the 2000s, and by the time the project rolled back around, a choice was made to cast primarily unknown talent. Emmy Rossum was only 17 when cast in the role of Christine Daaé for the screen, with only one major film role on her resume up to that moment: as Sean Penn’s murdered daughter in Mystic River (2003). However, she was also filming The Day After Tomorrow while auditioning. Meanwhile Patrick Wilson was known on Broadway for playing Curly in a revival of Oklahoma! (the same production that made Hugh Jackman a star on the West End, in fact), as well as appearing in the original cast of The Full Monty. Neither though were a household name.

The biggest and most important piece of casting, however, was that of relatively obscure Scottish actor Gerard Butler in the title role of the Phantom. Keep in mind this was nearly half a decade from 300’s release, and the thing Butler was best known for at the time was playing a shirtless vampire in leather pants via Dracula 2000.

Intriguingly, director Jon M. Chu took almost a diametrically opposed tact when tackling Wicked 20 years later. When it came to his two leading ladies, the filmmaker, Universal Pictures, and Wicked maestro Stephen Schwartz either only pursued or settled on major names in the modern world of social media users who would already be attuned to Wicked’s theatrical and YA-adjacent roots. Think Cynthia Erivo, who won a Tony for tremendous work in The Color Purple, as Elphaba and Jonathan Bailey fresh off Netflix’s steamy Bridgerton as Fiyero. But most obviously this applies to Ariana Grande, one of the most popular pop stars in the world in 2024, as Glinda, the Good Witch whose attire in the movie musical veers straight into princess iconography.

At a glance, one might think Schumacher took greater chances than Chu. And yet, that’s true in more ways than one. While Phantom of the Opera did not feature a starry cast, it’s ironic to know Webber’s first choices for the roles of the Phantom and Christine were future stars of the Les Misérables movie, Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway. And when those didn’t happen, he still went for a casting that would mirror Tom Hooper’s later, highly divisive Les Mis film: he picked a movie actor who could not handle the musical material he was given.