The Wicked Movie Dramatically Improves on ‘Defying Gravity’

If you have the slightest familiarity with Wicked, you know Jon M. Chu’s film adaptation had to shatter the roof off when it came time to bring Stephen Schwartz’s iconic song, “Defying Gravity,” to the screen. Marketing is supposed to sell you on a film, of course, but every trailer that featured the number in some teasing capacity undersold it—as if hoping not to get expectations up. Yet for some fans, the choice left a sour taste in the mouth due to incomplete visuals and Cynthia Erivo’s voice not being as theatrical as the Ephabas who came before her. Now that the final product is here, though, it is safe to say Wicked the movie does justice to the song, placing it in a cinematic lens that’s cathartic in its own way.

This film version of Wicked depicts Elphaba as an introverted young woman who suppresses the emotional abuse she’s suffered because of her green skin. Erivio’s approach is thoughtful and sensitive, portraying Elphie as a sweet, quietly misunderstood person. Elphie opens up about her wounds in scenes with Glinda (Ariana Grande), especially in the latter half of the movie as they become close friends. But she remains isolated as all other characters dismiss or ostracize Elphaba. Glinda (or Galinda) is the only person she can be honest and confide in. In this new context, it’s even harder not to sympathize with Elphie. I felt like a mother who wanted to shout, “My poor baby!”

With all that internalized low self-esteem and loneliness, one might even briefly hope the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum) can make Elphie’s dream of losing her green skin come true. But when she and Glinda meet the Wizard, her objectives quickly change. Elphaba makes a selfless request to free the animals from imprisonment as her one wish. Alas, Elphie soon learns that her only reason for being in the Wizard’s castle is for a test her mentor Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) devised: they want to see if she can cast magic from the impenetrable Grimmerie spellbook.

When she learns the Wizard has no magic, and his and Morrible’s intentions are to use her as a pawn to spread his fascist propaganda rhetoric across the nation and silence animal activists, Elphaba becomes self-actualized. And the film goes to show the extent of Oz’s totalitarian power in a way the stage cannot. Fans of the Broadway show are familiar with this dark turn, but it is a rattling display onscreen. Chu and company craft an intense and frightful action sequence where Gilda and Elphaba attempt to escape from the Emerald City guards and the flying monkeys that Elphaba was tricked into creating.