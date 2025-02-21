The Monkey: What the Movie Changed From the Stephen King Story

How Stephen King Tells His Story

In King’s story, Hal Shelburn is a family man: he’s got a wife named Terry and two sons named Dennis and Petey. They’ve had a rough couple of years: Hal got laid off from his job as a computer software designer and, while he found another one, he’s making less money and the family was forced to relocate from California to Texas. It’s implied that this has put some pressure on the family, with Terry popping Valium and Hal’s relationship to both her and his sons somewhat strained.

Hal and Bill’s merchant marine father vanishes from their lives when the boys are young (like King’s own dad) and is not present in the story; in the movie, we briefly meet their father, a pilot (played by Adam Scott), in a prologue where we learn that he’s the one who obtained the monkey originally—probably on his travels—and is desperate to get rid of it, which does not go well for the proprietor of the pawn shop to which he brings the toy. As in the story, Pete Shelburn disappears after that.

King opens his story in the present, with Hal and his family going through the belongings of Bill’s Aunt Ida, who has passed away from a stroke. As in the movie, Aunt Ida and Uncle Will (also deceased) raised Hal and Bill after their parents died. Dennis finds the monkey in a box in Aunt Ida’s attic—the same box that Hal and Bill found the monkey in as children. Except that Hal, as we find out via flashbacks, threw the monkey down a well on the property decades earlier.

Even after Hal and Bill discover the monkey hidden in a closet of their father’s things and shove it back in there, it manages to find its way onto one of the boys’ shelves. It also manages to kill Hal’s friend (broken neck from a fall), Bill’s pal (hit by a car), and the boys’ mother (an aneurysm), along with Uncle Will’s dog, Aunt Ida’s cat, and eventually, it’s implied, Aunt Ida herself. When it comes back years later, Hal and Petey drive out to a lake, where Hal shoves it in a bag weighed down with rocks and drops it into the deepest part of a lake. Although he almost doesn’t make it back to shore as his boat comes apart and the water begins to literally seethe around him, he does survive—and the monkey is possibly vanquished.

The movie makes one important change

Osgood Perkins takes a number of liberties with King’s story as he expands it for the screen, and as we mentioned, he plays The Monkey as much more of a black comedy than a straight horror tale. But he does make one crucial change: in King’s story, the monkey often activates itself—it doesn’t need anyone to wind it up and set it in motion. In the movie, someone has to turn the key in the monkey’s back, as Hal and Bill (who are twins in the film, played by Christian Convery as kids and Theo James as adults) find out to their horror. There are two more wrinkles: even if you wish for someone specific to die, the monkey picks its victim(s) of its own volition, while the person who winds it up is spared.

In a key scene, the socially awkward Hal—fed up with the cooler, brasher Bill’s constant teasing and torment—turns the monkey’s key and wishes for Bill to die. Their mother (Tatiana Maslany) dies instead, filling Hal with unbearable guilt and Bill with pathological rage when he finds out what his brother did. This drives a wedge between the two, who are estranged as adults after being raised by Uncle Chip (Perkins himself) and Aunt Ida (Sarah Levy), portrayed here as dissolute louts and not the kindly people in the story.