Stephen King: The Stories That Made Me a Constant Reader

The Hardcover Revolution

I had purchased my first three or four King books, including the monumental short story collection Night Shift, in paperback, the way that the vast majority of fans back then probably did. At the time, I really had no understanding of how the publishing industry worked with the relatively expensive hardcover editions coming out first, followed six months to a year later by the cheaper, smaller, less durable paperback.

That all changed one day when I went to spend the weekend at my dad’s apartment. My father and mother had separated when I was just two years old, finalizing the divorce when I was four. As part of the deal, I spent Sundays and sometimes whole weekends with my father at his place in Queens. I had no real memory of him being a presence in my life beyond that; although I knew he was my dad, he was in some ways just a relatively nice guy who came to pick me up on weekends and entertain me.

My father was a reader too and had a whole wall of books in his smallish apartment. He belonged to the Book-of-the-Month Club or something like that, which sent most of his books in hardcover. So imagine my surprise when I scanned his shelves that day and discovered a new Stephen King book called The Stand.

The fact that there was another new King book—and an 800-page monster at that—already out while I was just finishing up with The Shining and Night Shift kind of blew my mind. I instantly borrowed my dad’s copy, reading a decent chunk of it at his place and taking it home with me after the weekend was over to continue. I couldn’t stop and leave it there for a whole week, of course.

The books came more rapidly after that: I swiped my dad’s hardcovers of The Dead Zone (which is the first book that ever made me cry) and Firestarter before finally starting to buy my own, beginning with Different Seasons and Pet Sematary. From there it was hardcovers all the way, especially since I started working after school jobs and having some money of my own.

But reading those books at my father’s place did something else: it gave us common ground. We were alike in some ways, not alike in others, with different interests (my dad was a football and hockey fan; I enjoyed baseball but generally stayed away from sports). My dad didn’t open up emotionally either, and it wasn’t until I was in my early 20s—after he had moved to Florida and I hadn’t seen him for a few years—that we finally began to talk about some things, like the end of his marriage to my mother and some of the other ups and downs of his life (the guy was bit of a renegade for the first half of his life).