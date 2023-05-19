The Marvel Cinematic Universe Pets Ranked: Cosmo! Goose! Loki! The Others!

7. Ant-Thony (Ant-Man)

Speaking of pets who live to die, it’s Ant-Thony! Like most pet owners, Scott Lang immediately imposed his own anthropocentric perspective onto Ant-Thony in Ant-Man, giving the carpenter ant a name and a mission: moving sugar into a cup of coffee. And Ant-Thony did serve as Scott’s mount, giving him something to ride while infiltrating Darren Cross’s lab to retrieve the Yellowjacket suit. But really, the most important thing Ant-Thony did was die, gunned down by Cross during the invasion.

Ant-Thony’s death does inspire Scott to fully embrace his heroic role. Without Ant-Thony’s sacrifice, we may not have realized that Steve Rogers sits on America’s ass, or ever even met Kang the Conqueror. Yes, all of that inspiration comes from feelings that Scott reads onto Ant-Thony, feelings that are in no way reciprocated by the insect. But that still makes him more interesting than Gus.

6. Alligator Loki (Loki)

Look, I get it. The idea of “Loki but an alligator” is funny. He’s right up there with Throg as a great idea. But where “Thor, but a frog” spawned actual stories and adventures, Alligator Loki didn’t get to do much more than be a joke. He pops up as one of the many Loki Variants in the Void, the nether-region occupied by those trimmed from the sacred timeline by the TVA. In other words, Alligator Loki immediately got overshadowed by other Lokis, especially Richard E. Grant’s glorious Classic Loki. Yeah, he got to bite off the hand of President Loki, but then basically got carried around and commented upon, because Alligator Loki is just a joke.

Why is he ranked so high, you might ask? Well, because Alligator Loki is a pretty good joke. Also, his Marvel Comics run is some of the best and cutest stuff they’ve ever produced. Read it if you get a chance!

5. Señor Scratchy (WandaVision)

While poor, doomed Sparky gets dropped to the bottom half of the list, his bunny co-star from WandaVision Señor Scratchy gets to kick off the top half. This might strike you as a controversial decision, given what Scratchy actually does in the series — sit there and be cute. Yeah, he does get to hop out of Vision’s hat when the synthezoid’s magic trick goes awry, and yeah, he does eat a bug tossed into his mouth during Agatha’s big reveal, but really the bunny just does bunny things.

At least, that’s what he wants you to think! In the same way that Agatha/Agnes appeared to be an irritating neighbor straight out of cheesy sitcoms but was, in fact, a powerful witch, Señor Scratchy is not the innocent fur ball he appears to be. After all, look at his name: why would you use the name “Scratchy” to describe something that nibbles? It makes no sense for a bunny, but it does for the prince of evil himself, Mr. Scratch aka Lucifer aka the Devil. That’s right, Señor Scratchy earns this higher position because he is, in fact, the Devil, or at least the MCU version of Mephisto! Well, that’s my theory, anyway.