The Many Actors Who Played the Penguin

Of course it would hardly be the only time that Meredith played a little guy who intimidates someone bigger and stronger. In 1976, Meredith would receive a Best Supporting Actor nomination for playing opposite Sylvester Stallone the role of Mickey, Rocky’s trainer. It’s a part he would reprise two more times. In fact, Rocky earned Meredith his second consecutive Best Supporting Actor nod, having been nominated for a former vaudeville star in the 1975 satire The Day of the Locust.

Burgess was equally effective on television. Before playing the Penguin, Meredith starred in several memorable episodes of The Twilight Zone, including the all-time classic “Time Enough at Last.” Meredith took home an Emmy in 1977 for Tail Gunner Joe and received a nomination the next year for The Last Hurrah. With such a long and impressive career, it’s no wonder that Meredith remains the defining take on the Penguin. Also fun fact, he was briefly married to Paulette Goddard, star of the Charlie Chaplain classics Modern Times (1936) and The Great Dictator (1940).

Danny DeVito – Batman Returns (1992)

Like its 1989 predecessor, Batman Returns worked to distance itself (somewhat) from the silly 1960s version of its characters. Thus Danny DeVito’s take on the Penguin drew somewhat from grittier Bronze Age comics. Primarily, however, he stemmed from director Tim Burton’s sympathy for outsiders and “freaks,” as this film’s Penguin proudly describes himself. DeVito’s Oswald Cobblepot was born to a respectable Gotham family (with parents portrayed by Paul Reuben and Sandra Bernhard), but was shunned for his grotesque appearance.

Channeling the energy that he’ll bring later to Frank Reynolds in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, DeVito leans into the disgusting nature of the Penguin. Bile spews from his mouth when he eats fish and he bites off a snotty executive’s nose. Burton and screenwriter Daniel Waters use the character’s unpleasant elements as a way to satirize politics. That of course leads to the most unrealistic part of the movie, when video of Cobblepot saying horrible things about citizens ends his political campaign instead of, you know, sending people to storm Gotham’s capitol building.

In the 1980s and ‘90s, casting DeVito seemed like the most obvious thing in the world, mostly because of his size. The sub-five-foot actor excels at playing short men with huge personalities. But that’s hardly the only skill in the actor’s toolbox. After supporting turns in movies such as Oscar Best Picture winner One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975), he broke out for his role as cantankerous boss Louie DePalma in the sitcom Taxi. Between Taxi and Always Sunny, however, DeVito worked almost entirely in film, starring alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the comedies Twins and Junior, and directing Matilda and Death to Smoochy. We’re also quite fond of his underrated comedy turns in Romancing the Stone and a variety of other Tim Burton movies, including where he played a more benevolent version of his Penguin in Big Fish.

In addition to Screen Actors Guild nominations for his roles in Get Shorty and LA Confidential (two superb neo-noirs, the latter of which is decidedly NOT a comedy), DeVito earned an Academy Award nomination for producing Steven Soderbergh’s Erin Brockovich.