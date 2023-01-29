Why the Tragedy of The Banshees of Inisherin Is So Funny

The mystery behind the men’s childish feud is revealed quickly, and it’s merely an inciting incident for a larger story about personal wars between perceived nicety and nature, faith and country, life and death. But Colm, it seems, might not actually hate his best friend at all…until their civil war in miniature grows violent. Colm’s sudden ire is because he’s really fixated on his own death and blames Pádraic’s boring drunk-speak for distracting Colm from his desire to create music that might offer him a chance at immortality.

It’s a wild surprise, played by an actor who never looks out of place in a good gangster flick, has a secret poetic dream, but what makes the whole scenario so funny is the self-delusion Colm and Pádraic display. Poor Pádraic cannot stop needling at Colm for a satisfying answer, even though it’s obvious to everyone else that there is no satisfying answer for something like this. It’s certainly not sane of Colm to cut off his own fingers to spite someone else, but perhaps Colm actually seeks relief from the pressure to create a song worthy of Mozart in the first place. He can’t even try to be great without his fiddle, but he can’t play at all without his fingers; Pádraic is Colm’s only real friend and also Colm’s easiest deflection.

When Colm declares that he wants to be remembered long after his death, like Mozart, Pádraic says he preferred Colm when he was simply “nice.”

“No one ever remembers the people who were nice,” Colm responds, as the camera cuts to Pádraic standing in front of a painting of Jesus. It’s a brilliant, subtle visual gag and foreshadows suffering yet to come.

But that’s why it’s so funny; we see these characters as they cannot, a point McDonagh makes again and again to humorous and ultimately tragic ends. Very few people, in fact, see themselves as they really are, instead relying on others’ opinions. Being a “nice” person has a lot of value for Pádraic and the good, “normal” folk of Inisherin, even if they’re also the kind of small-town “nice” people who know everyone else’s business yet pretend not to see a father repeatedly beat his son black and blue. Pádraic is only as nice (or dull) as his friends and neighbors perceive him to be.

Pride propels both men to escalate their feud until other villagers of Inisherin are pulled in and tragedy, it seems, must befall the most innocent among them, namely Dominic, a naive young man who has seen the worst in humans thanks to his vile father, the local policeman. Barry Keoghan (The Batman, Dunkirk) is skilled at playing “dim” young men with a pervy streak, but here it’s the flipside of his character in The Killing of a Sacred Deer—where he also tormented Colin Farrell. Dominic understands a lot, maybe more than he lets on, or drinks too much to hide, and he’s vulnerable and unfairly maligned as the village idiot.