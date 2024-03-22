The Penguin Trailer Teases Major Retcon to The Batman

“When I was a kid, there was a gangster, real old school type,” recalls Oswald Cobblepot at the start of the trailer for The Penguin. Anyone who has seen a gangster flick before recognizes that kind of talk. Henry Hill, Tony Soprano, Michael Corleone — wiseguys love to wax poetic about the past.

It’s no secret that the classic Batman villain was a highlight of 2021’s The Batman, with director Matt Reeves taking a more grounded approach to the bird-themed character that removed the bright colors and gimmicks. The Penguin’s storyline in the movie focused on his rise through the mob and his spinoff series will continue that tale of ascendance, as Cobblepot works to fill the void in the Gotham underworld left in the wake of Carmine Falcone’s death.

But the Penguin isn’t the only mobster from the comics who will appear or be referenced on this gangster show. There’s of course Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Carmine’s daughter and heiress as well as Clancy Brown’s Salvatore Maroni. Yet, fans focused on these big names from the comics, might not notice the even bigger bombshell in Oz’s monologue in the trailer when he names “Rex Calabrese” as one of the gangsters he admires.

If even comic book readers don’t recognize that name, they can be forgiven. Rex Calabrese is a relatively new addition to the Batman mythos. He first appeared under the alias Leo Leone in Batman Eternal #14 from 2014 as an old nemesis of the Penguin getting ready to return. As the Penguin tells it, Rex “The Lion” Calabrese ran Gotham by instilling fear in cops and criminals alike. With sharp steel teeth that he wore in his mouth, he would bite out the throat of anyone who double-crossed him.