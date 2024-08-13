Joel Schumacher’s Even Weirder Batman Forever Director’s Cut Almost Really Happened

For some readers, the idea of more Batman Forever doesn’t seem like a great idea. After all, even if Batman Forever doesn’t go full camp like Schumacher’s second trip to Gotham City in 1997’s Batman & Robin, it’s still a great deal cornier than the two previous movies, directed by Tim Burton. Val Kilmer acquitted himself well as Bruce Wayne and Nicole Kidman leans into the femme fatale role as vampy therapist Chase Meridian, but Chris O’Donnell is totally miscast as a tough guy take on Dick Grayson and Tommy Lee Jones‘s Two-Face is battling with Jim Carrey‘s Riddler to see who can go bigger in each scene.

But according to Goldsman, the Schumacher Cut of Batman Forever isn’t just another slice of pre-MCU comic book movies, back when studios still seemed embarrassed to be telling superhero stories at all.

“It was a more modern interpretation of the narrative,” Goldsman said of the director’s cut, “not too dissimilar to those we have now.” Goldsman admits that there’s very little in the complete Schumacher Cut that hasn’t been seen in special features or in the version that Kevin Smith screened in front of an audience in 2023.

Those who have seen the footage point out that the Schumacher Cut still features the same arch tone and imagery as the theatrical release. Schumacher still uses lots of neon-lit black leather, Robin is still in the movie, and Jones and Carrey are still giving wacky performances. That said, some of the more infamous corny moments from the theatrical film, such as the bank security guard who bemoans “boiling acid!” or Robin doing karate while folding his laundry, have been omitted.

In fact, the Schumacher Cut downplays Robin as well as the Riddler. Instead, this version focuses on Bruce Wayne’s psychological complexity, using Two-Face as a reflection of the dual identities that Wayne cannot reconcile. Throughout the movie, Bruce has flashbacks to his parents’ deaths and he feels guilty for pestering them to go to a movie, which led to that fateful night in Crime Alley.

This storyline climaxes with Bruce getting knocked out when the Riddler and Two-Face invade Wayne Manor, causing him to forget who he is. As Alfred nurses him back to health, Bruce comes face to face with a giant man-sized bat (who is, crucially, NOT Man-Bat), which represents his escaping his guilt and fear and accepting his Batman identity. The Schumacher Cut closes with Alfred telling Meridian that Batman’s work is never done, followed by a shot of Batman and Robin standing heroically at the edge of a Gotham City tower.