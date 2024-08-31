Ranking the Post-Lord of the Rings Fantasy Movies of the 2000s

6. The Chronicles of Narnia (2005 – 2010)

On paper, an adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia seems like an obvious Lord of the Rings follow-up. After all, LotR creator J.R.R. Tolkien and Narnia author C.S. Lewis were close friends, and both series build off of their Christian beliefs. However, while Tolkein was a philologist first, and wrote his books as a mythology around the Elvish language he invented, Lewis had more interest in fairy tales and theology.

2005’s The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe ignores those distinctions and tries to turn Lewis’ children’s allegory into high-fantasy adventure. Where in the book the Jesus stand-in Aslan defeats the satanic White Witch by sacrificing himself and thus stripping away her power, the movie version climaxes with a big battle, something that Lewis skips over. As a result, the film seems misguided and lackluster, despite a perfectly cast Tilda Swinton as the White Witch and Liam Neeson as the unsafe but good Aslan (plus James McAvoy as ol’ Mr. Tumnus!). The later two entries, Prince Caspian (2008) and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010) work better as traditional adventure stories, but they lack the same level of talent as the first, uneven entry.

5. Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

Make no mistake, Underworld: Rise of the Lycans is corny and ugly. Before (and after) making his directorial debut with Rise of the Lycans, Patrick Tatopoulos was a production designer who works with Zack Snyder, Roland Emmerich, Len Wiseman, and Paul W.S. Anderson. Sitting in the director’s chair let Tatopoulos fully realize his own vision… which, it turns out, is all blue and yellow lighting.

And yet, Underworld: Rise of the Lycans gets some great actors having fun with the corny material. The always game Michael Sheen plays Lucian, the first werewolf, who falls in love with the daughter of powerful vampire Viktor (an equally great Bill Nighy). The fallout of the romance leads to the vampire/werewolf war that drives the Underworld series, but that’s as far as the influence goes. The film looks like a Goth tween’s silliest fantasies of what “cool” is come to life, and features two Shakespearean actors treating the material like it’s theater in the round. Underworld: Rise of the Lycans is nothing more than a good, cheesy time, that doesn’t ruin cinema, which earns it a ranking in the top five.

4. Beowulf (2007)

If director Robert Zemeckis had his way, Beowulf would have ruined cinema. Okay, that’s not fair. Zemeckis deserves a lot more good will than the average director, as his movies Back to the Future, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, and even Forrest Gump proved that he knows how to tell great stories while innovating the technology. But Beowulf comes from a period in which Zemeckis was trying to make motion-capture animation a viable tool for directors, and it is far, far better than his other two shots, The Polar Express and A Christmas Carol.

It’s not just that the fantasy world downplays the uncanny valley effect that plagued Zemeckis’ other two experiments. Beowulf also has a script by Neil Gaiman and Quentin Tarantino’s frequent collaborator, Roger Avary. The duo sneaks some interesting ideas into their take on the Saxon epic poem, including Europe’s change from paganism to Christianity and the cost of aging. Add in a delicious performance from Angelina Jolie as a seductive version of Grendel’s mother, and Beowulf becomes a far more compelling film than it has any right to be.