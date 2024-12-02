How Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Expands Tolkien’s Great Untold Story

For Gaia Wise and Luke Pasqualino, playing Hèra and Dunlending prince Wulf respectively, the process was surprisingly physical. “When you read ‘fight noises’ on a page,” Wise says, “you go, ‘Can you elaborate slightly? The first time I did it, I had a tiny sword and a tiny shield in the booth, and I was pretending I was stabbing. But you can’t make the motion fully because [the microphone] can pick up the click of your shoulder. And then towards the end, when we were in the larger rooms, I was jumping about and running around, and getting on and off horses was just a lot of me climbing off of chairs.”

Pasqualino had the benefit of some prior sword-fighting experience to draw on in the BBC’s The Musketeers. “I think I did draw on my Musketeers experience for a little bit of fight stuff, but it’s never quite the same,” he says. “And then as the animation side of it developed, we actually could see the fight scenes, and you have to hone it a little bit and tweak it, but it was nice to have that experience up here somewhere and draw upon it as and when needed.” The physical action may have been less strenuous, but according to Pasqualino, both actors still suffered for their art. “We both choked ourselves,” he says, “and I lost my voice. But it was the very final take of my very final recording. So at least that happened then and not before!”

With fight noises nailed, it was up to Kamiyama to create epic battle scenes to stand alongside their live-action counterparts. Much of the action of the movie takes place at Helm’s Deep, or more specifically, the Hornburg, the stronghold at the front of the canyon of Helm’s Deep; it was a source of great annoyance to Tolkien that people kept mixing them up. This was the site of one of the most epic and fondly remembered battle sequences in Jackson’s The Two Towers, so this adaptation has a lot to live up to.

“It was casually thrown around, [numbers] like 2,000 horses or 3,000 horses,” Kamiyama says. “But they had to move, and they don’t just move. They have to be in a battle. And then you have the intricacies of detail in terms of armor and then the clothes.” Kamiyama’s solution was to use a combination of techniques, including CG animation and motion capture, as well as traditional hand-drawn elements. “Human movements and horse movements were provided as a guide to the animators to hand draw it—not to trace it, but to interpret it. If you trace it, it becomes a rotoscope. Then it becomes a human movement, so you might as well do it as a live-action movie.”

Boyens is enthusiastic about the process of making an animated Lord of the Rings movie, and there may be more to come in the future. “I feel like I’ve fallen in love with animation,” she says. “There’s a ton of really brilliant stories that I think are left to be told, and some that are most perfectly suited to animation.”

In the meantime, though, The Hunt for Gollum is on! Peter Jackson is producing, and Andy Serkis is directing the next live-action film in the franchise, slated for a 2026 release. “The Hunt for Gollum is going brilliantly,” Boyens tells us. “I had forgotten how much story there is—he must be one of the most brilliant characters Tolkien ever wrote.”