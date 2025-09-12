The Long Walk Movie vs. The Book: What Changed Beyond the Ending?

But right down to the scar, McVries’ past and future signal something darker in the text. That’s because the literary McVries did not get the scar while fighting a bully. He gained it after a fight with his girlfriend turned violent. Yes, in the book McVries had a girlfriend. He eventually admits they left home in high school to live in the city together as young people (which would have been more taboo in the 1960s than today). However, after she gets a promotion at her work and sees a better future than Peter can afford in his factory work, McVries’ resentments turn physical and in a particularly disturbing admission, it’s suggested he might have sexually assaulted her. It’s framing in the book is deliberately vague, with McVries telling Garraty that wasn’t his intention, but when he reached out to kiss her, she cut him to protect herself. But this is his version of events and there is a self-loathing in Pete that gives pause (as do the social understandings of consent in the 1960s).

McVries ultimately admits that since that day he’s had a death wish, just as he suspects every boy on the Long Walk secretly does in one way or another.

Sex and Death

It is perhaps prudent at this point to acknowledge that King’s Long Walk delves at least superficially into the fixation of a lot of teenage boys: sex for some an love for others. While McVries develops a strong sense of self-loathing in the book after what he did to a girlfriend he knew was slipping away, it is Garraty’s girlfriend more than his mother who inspires him to keep walking.

In the source material, Garraty never broke up with high school sweetheart Jan. It came close as he recalls how she pleaded with him to back out of the Long Walk after she discovered he “won” the lottery, but she stands by him. And it is Jan who Garraty’s internal monologue fixates on and deifies before the end. Like a soldier at war writing to a fiancée he barely knows, Ray rapidly goes from viewing Jan as a person to an ideal that gives him a reason to keep walking. In the huge crowd outside Freeport, it’s Jan and his mother who are waiting for him, and to Ray’s later regret, he completely ignores his mother in favor of holding Jan with tears in his eyes until McVries saves him from getting a ticket in front of them.

The irony of this is that only two days earlier, Garraty was unfaithful to Jan when he allowed a fangirl cheering “Maine’s Own” on the side of the road to make out with him. He even risks getting a ticket as his lust and erection lead to him lingering long enough to feel her up. Later, another boy in the walk ends up dying after being unable to leave a thrill-seeker who similarly tempts him at the side of the road. Meanwhile other Walkers discuss girlfriends who tried to dissuade them from the competition; and in Scramm’s case, he chose to do this suicidal thing because he had a wife and kid on the way back home. He admits he is too poor for college, but he plans to make sure his child could go to any school she wants.

Excising any trace of these story elements is curious. On the one hand, it again streamlines the narrative to a crisp descent into darkness. On the other, it ignores one of the core aspects of life: love (even if it is almost entirely aspirational for adolescent boys). There is also King’s interest in exploring the uncomfortable paradoxes of adolescent life, high ideals and physical repression. It may also echo the experience of guys he knew who went to ‘Nam.