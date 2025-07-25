Hunger Games Director Teases Sunrise on the Reaping’s Connection to Other Films

“[Sunrise] is such a great, tragic, emotional story that works on its own and informs the earlier ones in the series,” says Lawrence about the tale. “It’s informed by them too, it informs the one we just did, and is informed by it as well. It’s really fascinating.”

The previous books and films, while clearly set in a future that is in many ways drastically different from our real, present-day world, have not shied away from using Panem, the Hunger Games, and the totalitarian regime behind them as metaphors for current affairs—whether it’s the way that reality TV and blood sports are used to distract a subjugated populace, or how the wealthy elite revel and live in splendor as long as they proclaim obedience to their leader and his corrosive system. Sunrise on the Reaping continues to mine those ideas, with Lawrence explaining that Collins takes her story cues from events happening in front of us right now.

“Suzanne always writes from the theme and she’s always very, very specific,” says Lawrence. “If she doesn’t have something to say, she really doesn’t write, and some of the philosophies that are in this are also very timely because she’s inspired by what’s happening around us.” The annual reaping itself to select the tributes for the Games—literally snatching young people away from their families, which is normalized by a complicit media in Panem—arguably has its real-life parallel in the way that immigrants are being made to vanish on a daily basis in the U.S.

“This stuff is not secret, it’s in the book,” Lawrence says about Sunrise. “It is about implicit submission and this idea that no matter what kind of regime we live under, why is it that we’re always sort of willing to be ruled by the few? There are also these elements of manipulating people into going along with what you want through the use of propaganda.”

A submissive media, a cowed and sycophantic oligarchy, an unhinged ruler—these have been the hallmarks of autocratic regimes throughout history, and Lawrence suggests that Sunrise on the Reaping might drive that message home with even more intensity than the previous films in the series.

“Just because something has happened a hundred times, a thousand times, a million times doesn’t mean it’s actually going to happen again,” he says. “But the faulty logic and how all of those things tie together in a political landscape is very, very relevant. That’s all tied up in what is a very emotional story, but a completely different world from The Long Walk.”