The Fantastic Four: First Steps Post-Credit Scenes Explained

Cheesy Marvel cartoon series exist in our world as well, most famously the oft-memed Spider-Man series from 1967. The Fantastic Four had a cartoon show around the same time, releasing 20 episodes between 1967 and 1968. You might assume that the cartoon theme we see in the movie is a variation of that series, but it’s not. The opening to the 1967 series showed the FF’s origin and a few of its enemies, but didn’t include a catchy jingle with lyrics. Nor did the 1978 series, which just explained the team’s origin in voiceover.

Instead the faux cartoon credits that end First Steps have more in common with a cartoon series that featured many Marvel heroes, but not the FF. Because in 1966, the company made its first foray into animation with The Marvel Super Heroes, a collection of shorts starring Captain America, Iron Man, and the Hulk. Even in an era of low-effort television animation, The Marvel Super Heroes felt janky, adding just the slightest bit of movement to Jack Kirby panels from the comics.

However, the series did give each hero real ear-worm jingles, including a great tune about Captain America throwing his mighty shield. Sadly the FF never got their own song in this method, which makes Earth-828 slightly better than our reality.

Doomsday Eve

The most important post-credits moment midway through the names scroll, however, when First Steps catches up to the team four years later. We begin with Vanessa Kirby’s Sue reading a book to Franklin, now a precocious kid. The camera stays on Sue as she leaves the room to get a different book, and we see her power up when she hears a noise coming from Franklin’s direction. The camera then takes Sue’s perspective as she slowly turns the corner to see a figure in a green cloak kneeling next to Franklin, who softly holds his hand and appears to be touching his face.

That is of course Doctor Victor Von Doom, the arch-enemy of the Fantastic Four and the primary villain of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Before this moment, First Steps hinted at Doom’s absence throughout the picture, passing by scenes of delegates at a United Nations conference to show an empty seat under the flag of Latveria, the fictional country ruled by Doom. But not even the mid-credits scene shows us Doom’s face, masked or unmasked, which means that we don’t see Robert Downey Jr., who has returned to the MCU to portray the Latverian despot. Instead we see wee little Franklin touching the unmasked face of a cloaked, kneeling figure. Given how notoriously shy Doom is of showing his face in the comics, this speaks volumes.

While some might be disappointed that we don’t get a chance to see how RDJ interprets the classic baddie, the mid-credits scene does provide the clearest connection between First Steps and Doomsday. We know that Doomsday will involve the incursions that have been teased in the MCU since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, instances in which Earths from across the Multiverse collide and destroy one another. As the Leader warned in the post-credits for Captain America: Brave New World, some of these worlds have their own heroes, and those heroes will certainly try to save their worlds by destroying Earth-616, something we saw in the comic book stories leading up to Secret Wars.