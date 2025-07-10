Fantastic Four: First Steps Is Poised to Finally Give Mole Man His Due

Before that movie underwent its monumental changes, the character was supposed to be Harvey Elder. Considering 2025’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps #1 is presented as a promotional tie-in from the Future Foundation to promote the team’s first outing after gaining their powers, it makes sense that Hauser’s Mole Man features here. Interestingly, it could also give us a hint of what role he’ll be doing in the movie.

‘Digging’ Deeper

Set to enjoy his first live-action appearance, this obscure and sometimes laughable villain is sure to get a typically MCU rebrand that should lean into Hauser’s comedy credentials. Like how Spider-Man: Homecoming reinvented Michael Keaton’s Vulture and Michael Chernus’ the Tinkerer from being C-tier villains, expect a more realistic Mole Man who fits the MCU’s somewhat grounded aesthetic. Unfortunately for Hauser, the fact that Mole Man features prominently in the prequel comic suggests he’ll have a limited role in First Steps.

Given that the ensemble has to juggle Garner’s Silver Surfer and Inneson’s colossal Galactus, as well as Malkovich possibly playing the villainous Red Ghost, the last thing Shakman wants to do is repeat Spider-Man 3’s villain overload. Chuck in rumors that Robert Downey Jr. will be making his Doctor Doom debut, we envision Mole Man having a fleeting opening appearance to establish the team—possibly with them spoiling his schemes or even being referenced as a bad guy they’ve already bested.

There have been some weird and wonderful character reinventions in the MCU, but for every Drax, there have been forgotten or hated ones like M.O.D.O.K. (remember poor Corey Stoll’s superimposed face in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?) First Steps should lean into the campy nature of Mole Man and deliver a comic-accurate version akin to The Incredibles’ Underminer (himself feeling like a parody of Mole Man).

We don’t know much about this corner of the multiverse, but Mole Man and his Moloids could easily fit a weirder aesthetic that might seem out of place on Earth-616. Although there are rumblings that Malkovich’s Red Ghost has been cut from the finished movie, the fact that he’s teamed up with Mole Man in the comics is another way to tie the pair of villains into things without taking away from Galactus’ substantial role.

For the hardcore Mole Man fans out there, it might be a disappointment that he’ll likely be resigned to the background instead of getting a Vulture-esque revamp. It’s true that villains like Taskmaster and Grandmaster have appeared in movies not typically associated with their comic book enemies, but as Mole Man is such an obscure part of Marvel history, it’s hard to see him appearing elsewhere in the MCU other than a Fantastic Four movie. Added to this, there’s already a deluge of villains like Aubrey Plaza’s Death and Nelson’s the Leader, who are sure to return further down the line.