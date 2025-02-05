Fantastic Four Red Ghost Theory Makes Perfect Sense for the Marvel Movie

While Ben and Reed argue about Mr. Fantastic attempting a solo mission instead of putting everyone at risk, we cut to Russia where scientist Ivan Kragoff prepares his team for a Soviet moon mission, except it’s a trio of trained apes. The apes allow Kragoff to launch his expedition at the same time as the FF. Like the already-irradiated foursome, Kragoff and his apes get exposed to cosmic rays and gain powers, including shape-shifting and super-strength. Because of his newfound power to become intangible, Kragoff takes the codename Red Ghost.

Fantastic Four #13 perfectly encapsulates the tone of 1960s Marvel Comics. Like the comics published by DC, they took a goofy sci-fi tone, working as many monkeys as possible into stories about rockets and lasers. In other words, pulling Kragoff off the page and into First Steps is a way for Marvel to tap into the team’s wacky early adventures, just as things are also about to get cosmic with Galactus and the Silver Surfer.

Through Kragoff, Marvel can also explore another key part of the Fantastic Four’s early days. You see, while Superman and Green Lantern largely stayed out of politics, 1960s Marvel stories traded on the Cold War. Soviets sent Natasha Romanoff aka the Black Widow to steal Tony Stark’s secrets. The Russians created their own Hulk out of Emil Blonsky, aka the Abomination. They created their own Captain America with the Red Guardian to battle the Avengers.

In short, Lee may have sided with the hippies during his college campus visits, but he sure hated Commies in the pages of Marvel Comics.

Red Ghost Is a Necessary Part of the 1960s Setting

Although Black Widow, the Abomination, and Red Guardian have all appeared in the MCU, the modern setting means that Marvel doesn’t have to deal with the characters’ original politics. The MCU Abomination is English, just like actor Tim Roth. David Harbour plays Red Guardian as a lovable buffoon whose pride in Mother Russia is cartoonish instead of scary. Even Natasha aligns herself more in opposition to the Red Room than to Russia, as indicated by the accent that Scarlett Johansson avoids and that Florence Pugh, as her sister Yelena Belova, adopts. None of these characters feel like they came from the cold war. Which makes sense, given that Iron Man premiered almost 20 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

But First Steps can’t ignore that tension, at least not if the movie wants to harness some the ’60s optimism of the original Stan and Jack comics.