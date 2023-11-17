Wish Review: A Celebration of 100 Years of Disney

Designed as a centennial celebration, Wish begins by introducing us to a spunky new princess-like character. Her name is Asha (voiced by the reliably incandescent Ariana DeBose) and she lives on the island kingdom of Rosas, a fictional Mediterranean land off the Spanish coast. At first, it seems to be a paradise. That is what King Magnifico (Chris Pine) founded it to be. He and his Queen Amaya (Angelique Cabral) have used sorcery to stay young and have invited one and all to come and live in peace and prosperity… so long as residents after their 18th birthday surrender their heart’s greatest desire, their wish, to the king.

Why the monarch initially wanted these wishes is never made clear, but after decades of rule, he seems content to hoard the wishes in his private study by the multitude, granting maybe only one or two a year to come true for a chosen few. The crown’s favorites. Seventeen-year-old Asha is content with this arrangement, but after an interview to become the sorcerer’s apprentice goes horribly awry, Asha quickly comes to second-guess a king who grants his favor on a few while leaving the rest unfulfilled. She even wishes upon a star who, believe it or not, comes to visit her as a little wordless creation that’s nearly as cute as her baby goat Valentino. The latter is even given the gift of speech by the star’s magic, which transforms the farm animal into a rich baritone (Alan Tudyk) that sounds like a cross between Patrick Stewart and Brian Blessed.

Together, along with her other young friends who haven’t surrendered their wishes to the king, these three unlikely heroes lead what slowly morphs into a revolution. It’s not a moment too soon either, because Pine’s Magnifico descends into true villainy the more he feels his power threatened by an ungrateful populace and that wretched girl.

The film’s greatest strength probably is how Wish is the first animated Disney film I can remember that takes the time to give the villain a character arc. Somewhat. Played with a reliably charismatic cadence by Pine, who walks a fine line between benevolent teacher and conceited leader of the high school cliquey pack, Magnifico doesn’t immediately seem a villain. He is in fact coded as a mentor to Asha. Yet in a bright neon-lit metaphor for the dangers of monarchy and all leaders who may wish to benefit from the aspirations of the governed, Magnifico falls into corruption because he’s terrified of his subjects developing ideas of their own—such as when he discovers Asha has a new adorable source of magic. Indeed, the little anthropomorphic star looks suspiciously like the cutesy luna stars from the Super Mario Galaxy video games.

Director Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn—working from a screenplay by Frozen’s Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore—admirably try to do something different. The problem is the details of what exactly that is are never filled in. While the picture has a morality tale about corrupt leaders that even a child can understand, only a child might be able to go with the saccharine simplicity of the film’s narrative beats. The importance of wishes to the characters, or even what the king may want them for, is never fleshed out, and the film lacks the urgency of, say, Princess Anna wanting to save her sister and prevent their kingdom from being permanently covered in frost, or simply Rapunzel needing to realize she’s being gaslit by her “mother,” who seeks to trap her in a tower forever.

The dramatic heft of Wish is jejune, even when compared to other Disney movies. One cannot help but suspect a large aspect of this is due to the songs written by Julia Michaels and JP Saxe. Michaels, whose previous credits revolve around writing pop songs for artists like Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, and Justin Bieber, obviously knows how to connect a four-chord power anthem. But at the risk of sounding old, I never found any of the music particularly compelling. And the songs almost uniformly lacked a sense of strong storytelling, be it by way of cultivating emotional longing or just winning laughs and smiles.