The Christmas Movie Classic That Marked Chevy Chase’s Biggest ‘90s Mistake

To be clear, Christmas Vacation is a holiday favorite nearly 40 years later for a reason. Its cynicism about the indignities of holiday gatherings is only matched by its accuracy—at least in the scenes where Clark is struggling with Christmas lights and not sexually harassing a clerk in front of his son. It was one of the 20 biggest movies of ’89 and capped a decade that saw SNL’s would-be heartthrob transform into the face of reliable family entertainments like the Griswold flicks and 1988’s Funny Farm.

All of which is to explain why Chase made one of the biggest mistakes of his career in the ‘90s when he failed to follow up on Christmas Vacation with what became another holiday staple. This is how Chevy missed out on The Santa Clause.

Admittedly, there was no obvious way of recognizing in 1992 that a screenplay by television comedy writers Leo Benvenuti and Steve Rudnick would become a VHS and cable television favorite in the years to come. Benvenuti and Rudnick had some experience writing for Carol Burnett’s briefly revived variety show in 1991, as well as for Dennis Miller’s talk show, but the pair had never written a feature when the story of Scott Calvin, a toy executive with fortuitous initials, started making the rounds at Disney.

The story obviously had its appeal, with yet another buffoonish dad finding out he’s been litigiously bamboozled into becoming the next Santa Claus after he scared the last guy off a roof—meaning this is the rare Christmas movie that incidentally begins with what might be second-degree manslaughter. No seriously, in the earliest draft(s), Scott even shot Santa, thinking he was a burglar.

In 1992, it had appeal to a revitalized Walt Disney Pictures, which under the stewardship of Michael Eisner and Jeffrey Katzenberg was all-in on movie star vehicles. This is probably why they thought they had a great one for a comedian with a proven track record in this sort of thing. The problem was Chase simply didn’t want to be that kind of star at this time.

At the turn of the decade, Chase’s notoriously difficult reputation was reaching a zenith as he sought to avoid doing the kind of family movies that studio executives might want to pigeonhole him in. He wanted to pivot not just back to more adult-skewing comedies like Fletch but outright dramatic roles. It’s supposedly why the actor butted heads with not only the Memoirs of an Invisible Man’s screenwriter, William Goldman, but its initial director Ivan Reitman. Chase championed the project at Warners as an opportunity to stretch his dramatic muscles as a romantic leading man. The experience left Goldman allegedly snarking, “I’m sorry, but I’m too old and too rich to put up with this shit,” (a quote he later walked back).